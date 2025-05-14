La Salle Student Balancing Motherhood, Academics, and Advocacy

Ayanna Mclean, ’25, who is pursuing a double major in criminal justice and sociology, has already built an inspiring path as a student, advocate, and mother, demonstrating resilience in every aspect of her life. Expected to graduate in December 2025, Mclean considered attending college out of state, but her mother encouraged her to stay in Philadelphia. La Salle offered the most financial support, making it the best choice for her education.

Her decision to study criminal justice stemmed from a deep passion for justice and advocacy, sparked by watching “When They See Us,” a series about the wrongful conviction of the Central Park 5.

“That show really inspired me to be a voice for the youth, especially young Black men,” Mclean shared. Her interest expanded when she took a sociology class with Professor Charles Gallagher, Ph.D., which led her to declare a second major. “I realized I wanted to study human behavior alongside criminal justice, so I decided to do both.”

Mclean’s college journey hasn’t been without challenges. She became pregnant during her freshman year, which only strengthened her determination to succeed.

“Once I had my son, I knew my next step had to be within my career. He’s a young Black boy growing up in this society and learning about these issues has helped me be a better mom.”

Balancing full-time studies, full-time work, and motherhood is no small feat, yet Mclean embraces it all.

“I just want to show other young women that you can do everything. People think a baby or college can stop you from fulfilling your purpose, but I believe you can overcome anything when you’re destined for something,” she said.

Though she took a break from extracurricular activities in the spring 2025 semester, Mclean has been an active presence on campus throughout her college years. She served as the fundraising chair for the African American Student League (AASL) and was founder of the Black Girl Society. Additionally, she worked as a basketball team manager.

Mclean’s hands-on experience in the criminal justice field began early. She secured her first internship when she was 18, working for the Register of Wills in Philadelphia under Tracey Gordon. At 19, a judge waived the age requirement, allowing her to serve as a court-appointed youth advocate, a role typically reserved for individuals 21 years old and older. After working closely with the juvenile court system, she realized she wanted a position that allowed her to mentor youth without holding authority over their lives.

This led to her current job, working as a community liaison officer with the Upper Darby Police Department. She found the opportunity through her own research on Handshake and was particularly inspired by working under Laina Stevens, one of the first Black lieutenants in the department.

Mclean’s workdays involve coordinating community events, designing outreach programs, mentoring youth, and supervising worksite internships for at-risk teens. She plans to stay with the department full-time, as it perfectly blends her passion for criminal justice and sociology.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had—it combines both my majors, and I get to work in the police department while still advocating for underserved youth,” she said.

Mclean’s advice for students considering a similar path is simple yet profound: “Put God first. Always believe in yourself. Own every room you walk into. And most importantly, don’t put money over purpose.”

– Rafiga Imanova