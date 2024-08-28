La Salle student is making a difference in Philadelphia’s Controller’s Office

Madison Griffin, ’25, enjoys working in government to make a difference for local communities.

Growing up in Philadelphia made her naturally drawn to the University. She was also interested, and ultimately majored in, the Political Science, Philosophy, and Economics program (PPE) which has equipped her with the proper knowledge to succeed. Through her studies, she discovered a passion for economics that would shape her academic and professional journey. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of staying close to family, and La Salle’s PPE program offered the perfect blend of her interests. An introductory economics class ignited her passion for the field.

“Economics helps me understand the world in a bigger picture,” she explained.

Griffin’s academic curiosity led her to an internship at the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office after she met City Controller Christy Brady while working as a judge of elections during the 2023 municipal and local elections. When Griffin inquired about an internship, Brady said to email her office. In this position, her skills and dedication were truly tested and showcased. Under the guidance of Brady, Griffin contributed to significant projects that directly impacted the city’s governance and its residents’ lives.

Her responsibilities included work on community expansion grants for gun safety zones, City budget analysis, and regression analysis for revenue predictions. With her knowledge of economics, she became a key player in these initiatives. One of her most notable contributions was leading the prediction modeling for Philadelphia’s tax revenue, a crucial task for the City’s financial planning.

“It was scary, but I knew I could do it,” she said. Her work was audited and approved by the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA). Beyond her internship, Griffin’s journey at La Salle has been marked by a balance of academic excellence and practical application. Her work in the Controller’s Office and involvement in campus organizations underscore her belief in the power of civic engagement and the importance of utilizing one’s skills for the greater good.

Griffin is also actively involved in initiatives aimed at civic engagement and voter mobilization. As president of the Democracy Matters club on campus, she works tirelessly to encourage student participation in the democratic process. Her role as a leader and her participation in Epsilon Sigma Alpha fraternity and Phi Mu sorority further highlight her commitment to fostering community and civic responsibility.

As she enters her senior year at La Salle, Griffin wants to continue to explore her career options. She said her experiences have given her the skills and confidence to find a way to create an impact on local government and public policy.

“Try the stuff you’re scared of,” she said, reflecting on her own initial hesitation with economics. “It ended up working out very well for me.”

—Rafiga Imanova