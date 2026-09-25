La Salle University and Archdiocese of Philadelphia Secondary Schools enter partnership to provide a smoother pathway for high achieving students to continue their Catholic education  

La Salle University and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s System of Secondary Schools are entering a new partnership that will open doors for secondary school graduates to receive a high-quality, mission-driven college education at 20th and Olney.

Students from all 15 Archdiocesan high schools with a 3.0-plus grade point average (GPA) are guaranteed admission to La Salle and will receive at least $20,000 per year in merit scholarships, as well as an additional $3,000 partner school scholarship.

This partnership is a strong example of La Salle’s ongoing commitment to supporting private, Catholic schools throughout the Philadelphia region. La Salle is the only university in the City of Philadelphia that guarantees college admissions and minimum merit scholarships to students from all 15 of the Archdiocese’s secondary schools.

Officials from La Salle and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education came together on Friday, Sept. 25, to celebrate this new partnership with an agreement signing event.

“This is an important partnership for not only our institution and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, but for Catholic education across our city,” said La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “The work of our founder, Saint John Baptist de La Salle, is carried on today by our Christian Brothers, faculty, and staff, and is the heart everything we do at La Salle University. Not only will graduates from Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools receive a rigorous liberal arts education, but their studies will be guided by our Lasallian mission. I look forward to welcoming more graduates from across the 15 schools to 20th and Olney as we strengthen the commitment to our students through this partnership.”

Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools students who take advantage of this opportunity will benefit from the financial support and continued learning at a Catholic institution.

Mr. William E. Brannick, Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Schools of Special Education, for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education said, “This exciting new partnership between our 15 Archdiocesan secondary schools and La Salle University will provide our students with an extraordinary opportunity to further their educational journey in a faith filled environment.” Brannick continued, “ I look forward to the success of this initiative and for our young people to continue to benefit from the gift of Catholic education with the foundation needed to be a Missionary Disciple through service to others throughout their lives.”

La Salle continues to be named as a top Catholic college by national and regional publications. Recent rankings from Niche and Washington Monthly named La Salle as the top choice for Catholic higher education within the City of Philadelphia.

The University’s recognition as a top Catholic institution goes beyond the city limits in Niche’s 2027 Best Colleges list. La Salle landed third in the state and in the top 30% of Catholic colleges nationally.

Washington Monthly continued its recognition of La Salle, naming the college as the second best Catholic higher education institution in the state in its 2026 College Guide and Rankings. Among member institutions of The National Catholic College Admission Association that appear in the Washington Monthly guide, La Salle is ranked fifth in the Northeast and in the top 12% of Catholic schools nationally.

About La Salle University

La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience; rigorous academics; transferable skills; and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.

About Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools

The 15 Archdiocesan high schools serve a diverse population across the five-county region. Rooted in Gospel values and guided by the Catholic faith, AOPS high schools’ assist students in the development of moral viewpoints and ethical values which help guide them as they become the leaders of tomorrow. Students come together to pray, serve, learn and grow in an inclusive, engaging, and enriched environment.

Each high school provides unique academic opportunities for students. The rigorous, standards based educational offerings prepare students for whatever future career aspirations they have. AOPS schools are committed to academic excellence, meeting each learner where they are while continually pushing them to meet their greatest potential.

For additional information about Catholic secondary schools, please visit aopcatholicschools.org/secondary.