La Salle University and Founding Forward partner to advance civic education

La Salle University and Founding Forward have signed a partnership agreement that allows participants of specific Founding Forward teacher programs to earn graduate-level academic credit from La Salle.

“By establishing a partnership with Founding Forward, La Salle University is extending the commitment to its Lasallian mission of fostering civic engagement as an essential element to educating informed citizens and cultivate civic leadership,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., said. “The agreement allows Founding Forward teachers the opportunity to extend their educational experiences to course credits and move closer toward degree completion at La Salle.”

Founding Forward, a national nonprofit based in Valley Forge and Philadelphia, Pa., informs and engages citizens through transformational educational experiences grounded in American history. These experiences enable students, teachers, and citizens to understand, appreciate, and practice the principles, rights, and responsibilities of American citizenship.

“Founding Forward programs bring participants from across the nation together to learn about and study American history, the constitutional and the American political tradition,” said Founding Forward President John Meko, ’90, MBA ’96. “The combination of the immersive educational experiences, with first rate scholars, and excursions to historic places, is unique. This allows for an overall experience that is both educational and inspirational.”

Teachers must first apply, and be selected by Founding Forward, and then apply separately to La Salle for academic credit. Students are considered non-matriculated (not enrolled in a degree program) and must meet La Salle’s admissions criteria. Credits earned may be transferred to La Salle degree programs upon admission, subject to program-specific transfer policies.

The partnership offers an array of approved in- person programs:

Week-Long Seminars

Six seminars will be held at the Union League Liberty Hill Conference Center in Lafayette Hill, Pa. Each seminar includes approximately 40 hours of instruction, consisting of content-focused scholarly presentations, master teacher lesson demonstrations, large and small group discussions, and resource exploration with providers. Each week-long seminar also includes a one-day field study with visits to historic sites, museums, archives, and other collections.

First Amendment Freedoms (June 15-20, 2025)

Examining Western Civilization (June 22-27, 2025)

The Constitutional Covenant (June 29-July 3, 2025)

History of Immigration (July 6-11, 2025)

Lafayette’s Revolutions in America & France (July 13-18, 2025)

Medal of Honor Legacy: War on Terror (July 27-Aug. 1, 2025)

Travel Workshops

Each workshop visits multiple historic sites as well as important museums, based on a historical theme, over the course of six days. Local guides and interpreters provide tours and talks at individual sites, while an accompanying master teacher and public historian provides scholarly content that ties together all site visits together into the larger context. Each workshop includes about 40 contact hours of instruction and exploration.

Virginia Presidents (June 28-July 3, 2025)

American Revolution–Middle States (July 6-11, 2025)*

American Revolution – North (July 20-25, 2025)

*The American Revolution–Middle States will be based at the Union League Liberty Hill Conference Center while the other two will be in Virginia and New England, traveling by motorcoach and staying in different hotels.

Weekend Summits

The weekend summits will be held at Union League Liberty Hill Conference Center from Friday evening to later Sunday morning. These will include 12 – 15 hours of instruction over the weekend. The educational program will include historic interpretation, a scholarly content presentation, colloquial sessions on primary sources, and a field study to historic sites, archives, and museums.

Each summit in 2025 (July 27-29 and July 11-13) will focus on the Declaration of Independence in anticipation of the teachers educating about the American founding as part of the semiquincentennial in 2026.

“La Salle views civic engagement as a fundamental part of its Lasallian mission—educating the whole person to think critically, act ethically, and serve others,” Wesson said. “Through many of our programs at La Salle such as our intentional voter initiatives, lecture series, and service opportunities, the University aims to develop not only knowledgeable graduates, but engaged and compassionate leaders dedicated to the common good.”

Founding Forward envisions a renewed interest in American civics grounded in the founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as articulated in the Declaration of Independence and in which current and future citizens participate, uphold, and improve upon our system of self-government, as established in the United States Constitution. Additional Founding Forward educational programs are available to students and the community, and can be found at www.foundingforward.org.

“Together, Founding Forward and LaSalle recognize the important role all teachers play as civic educators of the next generations,” said Meko. “Providing those teachers with content-rich, graduate accredited professional development will help ensure that their student receive the kind of education that will make them the informed, responsible citizens our system of self-government requires.”

To learn more about the Founding Forward and La Salle partnership, contact provost@lasalle.edu.