La Salle University and Manor College enter partnership to allow Blue Jays to earn an advanced degree as Explorers 

La Salle University and Manor College are entering a new partnership that will open doors for Blue Jays to receive an advanced degree as Explorers.

Students from Manor College who have earned an undergraduate degree with a 3.0-plus grade point average (GPA) are guaranteed admission to La Salle’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and will receive a 20% tuition discount toward their master’s degree. In addition to the MBA program, students can choose to enroll in a variety of other graduate programs at La Salle including Artificial Intelligence, Education, Professional Clinical Counseling, Public Health, and Social Work.

Manor students will also benefit from a streamlined admissions process and a clear pathway toward their La Salle master’s degree from the moment they enroll as a Blue Jay.

Officials from La Salle University and Manor College came together in the Basileaid Manor Library on Oct. 14, 2026 for an official signing event to celebrate the partnership.

“This new partnership with Manor College puts our students’ wants and needs at the forefront,” said Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., La Salle University’s Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “By providing a simple and direct pathway to earning a Master of Business Administration degree at La Salle following graduation from Manor, students can optimize their learning experience and quickly enter the workforce with an advanced degree. At La Salle, we are focused on equipping our students with the real-world skills and knowledge necessary to find success in their chosen field. This partnership aligns with those goals and allows our institutions to prepare graduates who exceed many of their peers in the world of business.”

Manor graduates who take advantage of this opportunity will benefit from earning advanced degree credentials from La Salle with financial assistance.

“A significant part of the Manor College Mission Statement indicates, ‘we embrace the Basilian tradition of service,’ and this partnership with La Salle University presents Manor College students a pathway to bring our Mission Statement to life,” said Joseph E. Gillespie, Ed.D., Manor College’s Provost. “By providing opportunities for students graduating from Manor College to continue their education and earn professional degrees in service-oriented fields so integral to society–fields such as education, social work, counseling, and public health–is exciting as we strive to build a compassionate and caring society.”

Established in 1955, La Salle University’s School of Business provides a dynamic, student-centered education delivered through in-person, online, and hybrid formats. Grounded in a commitment to do purposeful business, the school prepares graduates to lead with integrity, analytical insight, and social responsibility. The School is accredited by AACSB International—an achievement held by only 6 percent of institutions offering business degrees worldwide.

La Salle’s MBA program is offered in full-time or part-time formats, including an accelerated one-year option. Students can tailor their degree with a choice of various specializations, and benefit from a personalized education that blends theory with real-world practice, all rooted in the Lasallian mission. Graduates of La Salle’s MBA program also see a strong return on investment with a 95% job placement rate after graduation.

U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) ranked La Salle’s School of Business in the top 125 nationally for best business schools in 2026.

About La Salle University

La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience; rigorous academics; transferable skills; and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.

About Manor College

Located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, Manor College is a private, Catholic institution rooted in the Ukrainian Catholic tradition that offers career focused associate and bachelor’s degree programs. Through small class sizes and a personalized approach to learning, Manor provides a supportive academic environment that prepares students for meaningful careers and further education. The college is dedicated to fostering character, leadership, and service within a welcoming and diverse community. At Manor College, You Belong Here. Learn more at manor.edu.