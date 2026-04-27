La Salle University and The Nonprofit Center at La Salle University to transition operations through transfer agreement

The Nonprofit Center at La Salle University and La Salle University have entered into a transfer agreement to transition the Center’s operations to The Nonprofit Center, a new Pennsylvania nonprofit corporation operating under fiscal sponsorship of TriCounty Community Network, Inc. effective immediately.

Moving forward, the Center will continue under the leadership of current Executive Director Kara Wentworth as a separate entity from La Salle University, operating under fiscal sponsorship of TriCounty Community Network, Inc., a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization.

The decision for the transfer agreement is part of a strategic re-envisioning and transition of certain assets from La Salle University to the Center, which until now has operated as a University center and not as a separate nonprofit corporation or affiliate entity. This decision will not only allow the Center to better serve its clients but will also allow La Salle’s faculty and students to better support its community partners, while continuing programs that align with La Salle’s mission and its strong commitment to the neighborhood and the Greater Philadelphia region.

Both entities have worked together to ensure continuity of service to existing clients through a collaborative transition process that supports impacted employees, maintains continuity for current clients and community partners, and positions all parties for future success.

Through the transfer process, the new organization is assuming certain contracts, grants, and program assets from La Salle University in support of ongoing operations.

Executive Director Kara Wentworth will lead the new organization under fiscal sponsorship at TriCounty Community Network, Inc. as it continues its work supporting nonprofit organizations and community partners throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and nationally.

Questions may be directed to the Provost’s Office at provost@lasalle.edu or 215-951-1015.