La Salle University announces new director of Honors Program 

La Salle University has named Lyman Stebbins, Ph.D., an associate professor of history, as the new director of the Honors Program, starting immediately.

“As director of the Honors Program, Dr. Stebbins will build on the program’s proud legacy while helping it grow in new and innovative directions. He will work closely with students, faculty, and staff to deepen the program’s impact, expand opportunities for undergraduate research and creative scholarship, and foster an inclusive intellectual community that reflects the best of our Lasallian values,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., said.

Wesson noted Stebbins’ deep commitment to academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and student-centered teaching.

“I am excited to work with La Salle students as they forge their paths through the Honors Program and beyond! This is a journey of lifelong learning and lifelong friendship,” Stebbins said.

Stebbins joined La Salle’s history department in 2011. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Dallas before going to the University of Chicago for his master’s studies in social sciences and doctorate in history focusing on modern Britain, modern Middle East, and early-modern Britain.

The heart of La Salle’s Honors Program is The Triple, or a group of linked courses on literature, history, and philosophy, taken by first-year students over two semesters with the same group of students and the same professor. Also included in The Triple is the Honors Lab, which gives students the opportunity to experience a variety of artistic and cultural activities at La Salle and throughout Philadelphia, with past labs including trips to the Opera Company of Philadelphia and the art collection at the Barnes Foundation.

