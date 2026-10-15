La Salle University announces new Sports Communication degree program 

La Salle University is launching a new degree program in Sports Communication which will prepare students for the dynamic and evolving work of sports media.

The program, beginning in fall 2027, will provide Explorers with the opportunity to learn and hone their skills across multiple different areas including production, broadcast, journalism, strategic communication, public relations, and team coaching. The major will utilize a blend of theory, industry knowledge, and experiential learning to focus on how communication shapes the relationships between athletes, organizations, media, brands, and fans within the sport ecosystem.

The new major will benefit from La Salle’s location in Philadelphia, the fifth largest sports media market in the country, as well as the University’s robust network of alumni and longstanding relationships with the city’s five professional teams.

Additionally, La Salle is an NCAA Division I institution that is competitive in the A-10 Conference, giving students a front-row seat to high-level college athletics.

Explorers currently interact with this strong and connected network, including learning from alumni who share their expertise as adjunct professors at the University and landing internship opportunities with franchises like the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. La Salle also regularly invites professionals to visit or return to campus and speak about their careers.

“Sport reaches people through relationships, images, and stories. La Salle’s new sports communication major gives students a focused way to study and practice that work, drawing on our Communication Department faculty, extensive network of alumni working in sports and journalism, and the opportunities of the Philadelphia region. I’m delighted that we can offer students this path,” said Frank Mosca, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

Throughout the program, students will be able to develop skills in storytelling, content creation, audience engagement, leadership, and strategic communication while learning to manage sports communication initiatives and build meaningful connections across diverse sport communities.

The sports communication major will be housed within the University’s Communication Department. Since the department’s founding in 1985, it has prepared graduates for successful careers across various industries including journalism, public relations, marketing, and corporate communications.

“La Salle University is focused on providing our students the programs and degrees that meet the needs and wants of today’s competitive workforce,” said Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “The new Sports Communication Program is a response to an industry that is rapidly growing and in need of prepared graduates. Our Communication Department includes talented faculty who come from all areas of the industry. The addition of this new major to our already extensive coursework within the Communication Department will offer students the opportunity to learn firsthand about what it will be like to work in the world of sports media. In a city that loves sports as much as Philadelphia does, students have access to a wealth of opportunities to gain hands-on experience both inside and outside the classroom.”