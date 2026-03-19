La Salle University awarded It’s On Us PA grant 

La Salle University is one of several universities across Pennsylvania that will receive a grant from the It’s On Us PA campaign.

The University has been awarded a $40,000 grant to work towards the goals of the campaign, which include advancing efforts to address sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking through education, prevention, and response in postsecondary education. This work is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Governor Josh Shapiro.

“The It’s On Us PA campaign is based on a core belief that sexual violence shouldn’t be part of any student’s education,” according to the campaign website. “Supported by Governor Josh Shapiro and education leaders across the commonwealth, including school superintendents and college presidents, It’s On Us PA is a statewide campaign that invites education leaders and all Pennsylvanians to be part of the solution to protect students from sexual violence.”

It brings together all members of higher education communities – from university presidents to students – to work to be a part of the solution.

At La Salle, grant funds will be used to expand survivor-centered support, prevention, and response efforts by strengthening material assistance, increasing campus-wide awareness, and enhancing trauma-informed capacity among key campus stakeholders.

“We’re really getting an amazing opportunity to tackle sexual violence on all fronts, from building a more robust prevention program, to increasing awareness of and enhancing our victim/survivor services,” Assistant Director for Sexual Violence Prevention and Response, Maggie Szeder, said. “I’m very excited about what we’re going to be able to do with this grant money, specifically the development of a Survivor’s Closet. It may seem like a little thing, but it’s a great way to help survivors take back control and find their new normal.”

The Survivor’s Closet will provide clothing bundles for students who must turn their clothes over for evidence, along with, sheets, bedding, and comfort items that will help students remove triggering items from their rooms, and gift cards that will help survivors rebuild and reestablish safety.

“This $40,000 award is an important affirmation of La Salle University’s commitment to student safety and holistic well-being. Through this funding, we will be able to expand survivor-centered support, strengthen prevention and awareness efforts, and further equip our campus community to respond with compassion, care, and accountability,” La Salle’s Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life, Gaby St. Leger, Ed.D., said “We are grateful for the opportunity to advance this work in ways that are both practical and deeply meaningful for our students.”

Since the campaign began in 2016, nearly $8.7 million has been given to 100 post-secondary institutions across the state, who have used the funding to help implement strategies that address the goals of the campaign.

-Naomi Thomas