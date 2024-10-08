Two University best friends, who were roommates in Philadelphia, decided they wanted a study abroad experience in London, but they had different reasons for doing so. However, both of the women gained academical and professional experience while they were overseas.

Issa Jalloh, ‘25, a marketing and international business major with a minor in digital art and multimedia design, always knew she wanted to travel for school. She initially considered Australia as a potential destination, drawn by its unique appeal and distance from home. After much thought, she ultimately decided on London, a city that held personal significance for her. One of the key factors in her choice was a family connection. Jalloh’s aunt, who shares her first name, resides in London.

“My aunt, whom I’m named after, lives in London, so it was a natural choice,” she explained, feeling comforted by the idea of having family close by in a foreign country.

Best friends and roommates in Philadelphia, Issa Jalloh, ‘25 (top), and Kashish Patel, ‘25, share a meal at their London apartment.

But it wasn’t just the family tie that drew her in. London also presented an ideal academic environment. Jalloh discovered the perfect program that not only allowed her to fulfill elective credits through her passion for photography but also offered her a valuable internship opportunity that aligned perfectly with her career goals.

Her internship at SAE Media Group, an event planning company, became a cornerstone of her experience abroad. The practical nature of her work allowed her to see firsthand how her studies could translate into real-world applications, reinforcing her desire to pursue a career in marketing and event planning.

Jalloh couldn’t help but rave about the city’s efficient public transportation, calling it “amazing,” and how it allowed her to explore the city’s iconic landmarks with ease. Moreover, living in a shared house with other American students, including her best friend Kashish Patel, ’25, fostered a sense of community and camaraderie, as she formed lasting friendships and created memories by cooking meals with her housemates. These moments of connection and shared experiences became integral to her time abroad, making her adventure in London not just an academic pursuit but a deeply personal journey of growth and learning.

Jalloh encourages other students interested in studying abroad to thoroughly plan their trips, particularly in terms of transportation and finances.

“Make friends who live in the country you’re visiting,” she advised. Reflecting on her study abroad experience, Jalloh feels it reinforced her career goals. “I loved working in the office and contributing to the company. My manager even said they’d keep using some of the tools I created after I leave.”

As Jalloh puts it: “Studying abroad was one of the best decisions I’ve made. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and gave me the confidence I needed to pursue my career.”

Patel is preparing for graduation in spring 2025 with dual majors in finance and international business together with a minor in Spanish. She recently returned from an enriching study abroad experience in London, a journey that not only broadened her academic perspectives but also deepened her cultural understanding on the office level.

Since childhood, Patel has dreamed of studying abroad.

“It’s always been a goal of mine,” she shared, explaining that her passion for international experiences played a significant role in her decision to pursue international business as a second major.

With the guidance of Mindy Ingersol , director of international student and scholar services in La Salle’s Multicultural Center, Patel explored various programs and ultimately chose London, a global finance hub, for its unique offering of an internship component. The opportunity to immerse herself in one of the world’s leading financial capitals aligned perfectly with her professional goals. However, because Patel is a vegetarian, she struggled with adjusting to the local cuisine and noted differences in customer service between the U.S. and the UK. Yet, these minor discomforts were far outweighed by the study abroad program’s benefits.

Kashish Patel, ‘25 (left), and Issa Jalloh, ‘25, in London for their study abroad experience.

She made friends from diverse backgrounds, many of whom she still keeps in touch with today. During her time in London, Patel got experience through an internship opportunity in mergers and acquisitions, which allowed her to gain firsthand experience in the fast-paced world of finance.

“It was eye-opening,” she said. “Their work culture is much more relaxed, which was a big change from the U.S.”

This cultural shift, along with the professional knowledge she gained, has significantly shaped her aspirations. Patel now envisions a future in investment banking, a path she is eager to pursue upon graduation.

Patel’s advice to other students considering studying abroad is simple yet insightful: “Do your research. You need to learn about the culture of the place you’re going, respect their customs, and keep an open mind. It’s the best way to fully appreciate the experience and grow from it.”

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA’25