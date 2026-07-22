La Salle University Board of Trustees welcomes new members

Royal Cole, ‘83, and Jill Evanko, ‘00, have been elected as the newest members of La Salle University’s Board of Trustees, with both having assumed their roles on July 1, 2026.

Between them, the newest trustees bring over six decades of experience from the finance, business, manufacturing, and automation industries to their roles.

“I am delighted to welcome Royal and Jill to La Salle’s Board of Trustees. They exemplify the leadership, integrity, and service that define our alumni community,” said Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees. “Their remarkable careers and extensive governance experience will strengthen the Board’s work in advancing the University’s mission and strategic priorities. We look forward to working with them in this new capacity to shape the University’s future.”



Royal Cole, ’83

Royal Cole, ’83, is a retired fintech executive with nearly 40 years of leadership experience in consumer-packaged goods, financial technology, and payments. During his career, he played a key role in two of the industry’s largest M&A transactions and served on executive teams that led to two successful initial public offerings (IPO).

Most recently, Cole served as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Financial Institution Services at FIS Global. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Group President of North America at Worldpay, a leading global payments technology company. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Vantiv, Western Union/First Data Corporation and Pepsi Cola.

Today, Cole advises public and private portfolio companies on payments, financial technology, and business strategy.

Cole has also dedicated significant time to nonprofit and industry leadership. He has served as board chair of the American Transaction Processors Coalition and People’s United Bank Merchant Services, and as a board member of the Electronic Transactions Association, the Electronic Funds Transfer Association, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover Acquirer Advisory Councils, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the Chicago Black Expo.

Cole earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from La Salle University and completed the Executive Education Program at INSEAD. He was a member of the La Salle men’s swimming and diving team that won four consecutive East Coast Conference Championships from 1980-83. He and his wife Jeanne (Bolger, La Salle class of 1984) are also members of the University’s De La Salle Society.



Jill Evanko, ’00

Jill Evanko, ’00, serves as Chief Executive Officer of Duravant, LLC, a global automation leader that designs, engineers, and manufactures mission-critical industrial automation technology and solutions for a diverse set of end markets.

Before joining Duravant in January 2026, Evanko spent nearly eight years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of process technology, equipment and solutions used throughout the liquid gas supply chain and across molecule handling applications. Prior to that, she served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Evanko also serves as an independent director on the Board of Directors of Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF), where she contributes to the company’s corporate governance and strategic oversight as well as serving on the audit committee. In addition, she serves on the non-profit Board of Directors of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). She previously served on the boards of Chart Industries, Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH), and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT).

Earlier in her career, Evanko held leadership roles at Truck-Lite Co., LLC, Dover Corporation, Arthur Andersen LLP, Honeywell, and Sony Corporation.

Evanko earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from La Salle University.

Her professional achievements include the 2020 ExxonMobil Power Play Rainmaker Award, the 2020 S&P Global Platts Energy Award for Chief Trailblazer, and the 2020 World LNG Executive of the Year Award. She was also recognized as one of the Hydrogen Economist Women in Hydrogen 50 in 2022, 2023, and 2024; named a finalist for the S&P Global Platts Energy Awards Chief Executive of the Year in 2023; recognized as the Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team’s No. 3 Best Mid-Cap CEO in 2022; named one of Hart Energy’s 25 Influential Women in Energy in 2021; and honored as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year for the Southeast Region in 2023.



Brother John Kane, F.S.C., Ed.D., MA ’87, ’80, and Dan Robins, Ph.D., ’87

As the Board of Trustees welcomes two new members, the University also recognizes the service of Brother John Kane, F.S.C., Ed.D., MA ’87, ’80, and Dan Robins, Ph.D., ’87, whose terms concluded in June 2026.

Br. John has been an extraordinary member of the Board of Trustees bringing faithful leadership, thoughtful guidance, and an unwavering commitment to La Salle’s mission and its students.

Throughout his service, Br. John made a lasting impact across the University, leading the Advancement and Athletics and Recreation Committees as chair while lending his insight and experience to several other committees. His love for the La Salle community was evident in his enthusiastic support of campus life—from cheering on the Explorers at men’s basketball games to participating in countless University events. He devoted himself to supporting students in meaningful ways, serving as assistant athletic director and director of academic support for student-athletes.

As a member of the Brother Teliow Giving Society, Br. John has made a transformative impact through his support of the La Salle Fund, the Known for Supporting Students Scholarship Fund, the La Salle Early Achievement Program (LEAP), and many other philanthropic initiatives.

His steadfast faith, generous spirit, and lifelong dedication to La Salle have touched generations of students and strengthened the University in countless ways.

Robins has been an integral member of the Board of Trustees, bringing thoughtful leadership, sound judgment, and an unwavering commitment to La Salle’s mission and future.

Throughout his service, Robins made a lasting impact, leading the Academic Affairs and Finance, Audit & Investment Committees as chair while contributing his expertise to several other committees. Robins was a trusted advisor on some of the University’s most important partnership and affiliation initiatives which helped strengthen the University in areas critical to its success.

An engaged and enthusiastic member of the La Salle community, Robins was a passionate champion of its athletics program, and a familiar face at Presidential events, alumni gatherings, and men’s basketball games.

Beyond his leadership, Robins has been an extraordinarily generous benefactor whose loyalty, kindness, and belief in the transformative power of a Lasallian education have made a lasting difference. His insight, dedication, and collaborative approach helped strengthen La Salle during his time as trustee.

La Salle University thanks Br. John Kane and Dan Robins for their exemplary service and unwavering devotion to the institution.