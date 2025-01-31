Check out what’s happening this month to celebrate Black History Month at La Salle University.

Black History Month begins tomorrow and is a time to honor the contributions, tribulations, achievements, and legacy of African Americans that are an enduring part of U.S. history.

The origins of Black History Month date back to 1915 (half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S.), when Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements of Black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Today the organization is known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).

ASALH sponsored a national Negro History week in 1926, choosing the second week in February to coincide with the birthdates of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976.

This 2025 national Black History Month Theme is “African Americans and Labor.” The theme focuses on the various and profound ways that work of all kinds—free and unfree, skilled, and unskilled, vocational and voluntary—intersect with the collective experiences of Black people. Indeed, work is at the very center of much of Black history and culture.

As we begin Black History Month, there is much to celebrate, but there is also much to still be done. We encourage you to continue to learn about the many individuals who significantly contributed to the American society through the arts, social change, and many more ways.

During the month, La Salle will celebrate with a few events:

February 3, 4:30 ‒ 6:30 p.m. in the Art Museum: The La Salle University Art Museum Galleries will feature works completed by African American artists from the permanent collection, highlighting the impact of these artists as art develops throughout the 20th and 21st century. Join us for snacks, drinks, and discussion to learn more!

February 11, 12:30 p.m. in Compass Club: Come and listen to faculty and staff mentors to help you in navigating your time as a student at La Salle.

February 13, 5‒9 p.m. in Founders' Hall Auditorium: In partnership with the Public Health Department, Multi-Cultural Center, AASL, and BxG, we are planning to show the movie Origin. The movie is based on the book Caste, which highlights the life of Author Isabel Wilkerson. The movie highlights the caste systems in three countries.

February 21, 8‒9 p.m. in Dan Rodden Theatre: Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

In addition, student organizations are sponsoring the following events:

February 6, 5‒7 p.m. in Compass Club: Paint and Sip, sponsored by African American Student League

February 18, 6 p.m. in Dan Rodden Theatre: Family Feud, sponsored by African American Student League

February 25 (time and location TBA) : Afrocentric Fashion Show, sponsored by Students' Government Association and African Student Association

February 26 (time TBA) in Dan Rodden Theatre: Black History Month Town Hall, sponsored by Students' Government Association

February 27 (time and location TBA): Soul Food & Vibez Night, sponsored by Student Government Association, African American Student League, and African Student Association

February 28 (time and location TBA): Black History Month Trivia, sponsored by Students' Government Association

In addition, you are encouraged to also participate in Black History Month Events around Philadelphia: Events in Philadelphia.