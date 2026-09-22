La Salle University continues to be recognized as one of the Best Colleges by U.S. News and World Report

For the fifth consecutive year, La Salle University was ranked as one of the best higher education institutions in the United States, with an appearance on the U.S. News and World Report 2027 Best Colleges list.

In the 2027 rankings, La Salle rose seven spots, coming in tied at number 250. Over 1,700 colleges and universities were initially considered with only a fraction making an appearance on the eventual rankings.

U.S. News also ranks institutions on social mobility and examines the enrollment and graduation rates for Pell Grant recipients, an area in which La Salle has historically excelled. In this year’s rankings, La Salle came in tied at 196, placing the Northwest Philadelphia college within the top 15 schools in the state.

La Salle was also nationally ranked in U.S. News’ inaugural Private Schools List, tied for the number 114 spot, placing the University in the top two-thirds of recognized institutions.

“Our continued rankings on national lists shows the positive and promising trajectory that La Salle has continuously been on in recent months,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “It’s not a surprise to me that others are recognizing what our Explorers already know: our institution offers a high-quality education that prepares students for a successful future ahead.”

U.S. News and World Report assesses American higher education institutions yearly, basing their rankings list on 17 key measures of academic quality, with an emphasis on student outcomes, academic resources, and reputation. They consider factors such as graduation rates, student to faculty and ratio, and graduate earnings.

Some of La Salle’s academic programs also made an appearance in the U.S. News rankings.

The undergraduate business and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs were tied for 262 and 288 spots on their respective lists, placing both in the top half of all programs. Additionally, the undergraduate Psychology program tied for number 347 nationally, placing it within the top two-thirds of all similar programs nationwide.

“It’s especially meaningful to be recognized by organizations that look at academic quality, affordability, student outcomes, and overall value,” Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “These rankings reflect the dedication of our faculty and staff and reinforce the fact that La Salle provides an excellent and accessible education that helps students reach their goals and make a difference in their communities.”

U.S. News World Report is not the only place that has recognized the value of a Lasallian education in recent rankings.

Money’s Best Colleges in America list, which evaluates institutions on 25 metrics, including graduation rates, costs, and alumni salaries, recognized the University as one of America’s Best Colleges.

La Salle also appeared as one of the 500 schools included on Forbes’ List of America’s Top Colleges, coming in at number 333. Using Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data, Forbes identified 1,600 institutions around the country for consideration for their rankings, a number which was then narrowed down further to the 500 included on the list. La Salle’s position on the Forbes’ rankings list places the University in the top 25% nationally of all schools that fit their rankings criteria.

Forbes ranks schools based on return on investment, average student debt levels, and graduate outcomes.

In the inaugural edition of America’s Best Colleges of 2026-2027 from TIME and Statista, which selected the top 500 institutions in the country, the University came in at an impressive 173 nationally.

Washington Monthly and Niche both recognized La Salle as the top Catholic institution within the City of Philadelphia, as well as the second and third best in the state respectively.

Overall, both organizations recognized the University as one of the top colleges in the country, coming in the top 33% of all universities in the Niche rankings and the top 25% in Washington Monthly.