La Salle University elects Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the Board of Trustees

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees has elected Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, as its chair, effective July 1, 2025. The University also announced the election of Ann Marie Becker Gross, ’82, and Adam H. Schechter, ’86, HON ’21, as new trustees for three-year terms, as well as the appointment of Alumni Association President Leslie Davila, ’97, as an ex officio member of the Board. Gross and Davila began their terms on July 1, 2025, with Schechter to join on Jan. 1, 2026.

Pauline Scalvino, ‘87

Scalvino served as vice chair of La Salle’s Board of Trustees in 2024-25 after joining the Board in 2023. An experienced finance executive with a strong legal and policy background, she retired from The Vanguard Group, Inc. in December 2021, concluding a 25-year career with the company. At Vanguard, she led a special initiative within the Global Risk and Security division. Her previous roles included head of Corporate Strategy, chief compliance officer, and counsel in the Legal Department. She was a frequent industry speaker and chaired the Investment Company Institute’s Chief Compliance Officer Committee. Before joining Vanguard in 1996, Scalvino practiced law as a litigator with Stradley Ronon in Philadelphia. She is a La Salle Honors Program graduate with a B.S. in accounting and earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Ann Marie Becker Gross, ’82

Gross served as president of Evergreen Service Company from 2001 to 2006 and previously held leadership positions at Keystone Incorporated and Vanguard Investment Group. A resident of Wellesley, Mass., she remains active in civic life, serving as co-president of the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, as a board member of The Common Room, which supports individuals with high-cognitive autism spectrum disorder, and as a member on the annual fundraising committee for Aspire, a Mass General for Children program, specializes in helping children, teens and adults on the autism spectrum achieve success. Gross earned a B.S. in management and personnel labor relations from La Salle. A former women’s track & field student-athlete and Alpha Theta Alpha (ATA) member, she remains a committed alumna. She has hosted alumni events, including the 2023 Boston President’s Reception, and supported projects such as the renovation of John E. Glaser Arena.

Adam H. Schechter, ’86, HON ’21

Schechter has served as Chairman and CEO of Labcorp since 2019. Prior to joining Labcorp, he held several executive roles at Merck, including President of Merck’s Global Human Health Division. He currently serves on the boards of DaVita Inc., Water.org, Project Hope, and the American Clinical Laboratory Association, where he is board vice chair. His industry contributions have earned him several honors, including the 2024 PM360 Trailblazer Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2010 VIDA Award. A La Salle graduate with a B.A. in biology, he received an honorary degree in 2021 and the Beta Gamma Sigma Award in 2017. Schechter is part of a La Salle legacy family that includes his wife, Donna Slowicki Schechter, ’87, and his late father-in-law, Donald Slowicki Sr., ’63. In his memory, the couple established the Donald J. Slowicki Sr. Endowed Scholarship for chemistry majors. Their daughter Lauren earned her undergraduate and MBA degrees from La Salle in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Leslie Davila, ’97

For nearly 30 years, Davila has championed advocacy for children and victims of crime. Since 2011, she has served as director of the Office for Child and Youth Protection for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, leading efforts to safeguard children and support survivors of abuse. Previously, she was assistant director of victim services in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and co-chaired the Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy. A national speaker on trauma, Davila is a trainer and crisis responder with the Pennsylvania Keystone Crisis Intervention Team. She also co-chairs the Child Abuse Prevention Action Team of HEAL PA. Davila holds a master’s in Criminal Justice from Saint Joseph’s University and earned her B.A. from La Salle. Since 2009, she has taught part-time in the Social Science Department at the Community College of Philadelphia. Davila was also recently inducted into the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha First-Generation Honor Society at La Salle University.

Ellen E. Reilly, ’83

Scalvino will succeed Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, who became the first woman to serve as chair of La Salle’s Board of Trustees when she began her term on July 1, 2022. Reilly led the Board during a period of transition, committing her time, expertise, and philanthropy to advance the University’s mission. Her tenure included major accomplishments such as the renovation of the John E. Glaser Arena, adding athletics programs, restructuring the University’s debt, and increasing enrollment. An experienced executive in digital strategy, Reilly is currently CEO of Sware, a Boston-based software company that modernizes computer system validation for the life sciences. Reilly earned a B.A. in computer science from La Salle and an MBA from Drexel University.

The University also recognizes the service of trustees whose terms have concluded on June 30. 2025: John S. Grady Jr., ’89; Robert W. Liptak II, ’86; and Joseph Markmann, Ph.D., MBA ’06, B.A. ’96, as the alumni representative.