La Salle University expands its on-campus housing options

At La Salle University, the number of students living on campus has been steadily increasing over the last two years. Since the start of the 2024 academic year, there’s been a nearly 40% increase in Explorers who are looking for a place to call home on campus. La Salle has been answering that need with newly reopened and renovated housing options.

The shared courtyard at Chew Flats.

“At La Salle, along with our history of academic excellence, we also pride ourselves on making sure that all Explorers have a safe, comfortable, and happy space to call home. As we continue to see growth in the number of students living on campus, we have made it a priority to ensure that we provide high-quality residential living space to them,” Greg Nayor, Ph.D., senior vice president of university strategy, said. “Reopening St. Cassian and St. Denis Halls at the start of last academic year and leasing apartments for students to reside in Chew Flats for the upcoming academic year highlights not only our growing numbers, but also our commitment to our residential students’ campus life.”

At the start of the Fall 2024 semester, there were just over 870 students living in the available housing options. With over 1,050 students needing spaces going into the Fall 2025 semester, La Salle renovated and reopened St. Cassian and St. Denis in the University’s North Halls complex to accommodate the influx of residential students.

Juliana Soldat, Psy.D ‘30, was one of the resident assistants in the newly reopened St. Cassian, a role she’ll continue over the next three years.

“With more applicants and more accepted students, the school is reaching the size it once had and, as a result, needing housing for those students,” Soldat said. “Opening more housing can help our school offer enrollment to more students and increase the population and diversity of our school.”

One of the apartment options at Chew Flats.

Approaching the beginning of the Fall 2026 semester, La Salle is seeing another increase in enrolled students, with over 1,200 of those students projected to be living on campus and in need of residential housing.

In May 2026, the University announced it would be leasing residences at Chew Flats, formerly known as St. Teresa Court Apartments, to offer an additional option to returning students. With on-site laundry service, a shared community courtyard, and one- and two-bedroom apartments available, it offers a new style of living for Explorers.

“We are excited to be able to offer yet another new housing option for our students for the coming academic year, especially as it will give Explorers the opportunity to experience apartment style living,” Alisa Macksey, vice president of mission, diversity, and inclusion, and interim vice president for student development and campus life, said. “This newly renovated complex is one more place that students can enjoy the sense of community that our campus is known for.”

For more information about housing options at La Salle, reach out to Residence Life and Housing by email (housing@lasalle.edu) or phone (215-951-1370).

-Naomi Thomas