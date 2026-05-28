La Salle University hosts city business leaders on campus 

Over three days in La Salle University’s Founders’ Hall, city leaders and businesspeople came together for an inspiring conference focused on supporting local businesses.

Held from May 17-19, the PHL 2nd Annual Business Summit & Expo: Independence to Innovation was organized by the Philadelphia Department of Commerce’s Mayor’s Business Action Team. Attendees explored a schedule built around three core tracks: Liberty, Leadership, and Local Business, each designed to meet business owners where they are on their entrepreneurial journey.

The program provided an opportunity for resource partners, city agencies, and industry experts to enjoy three days of keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions.

Day one of the conference, Liberty, was focused on how to start, sustain, and scale a business. Day two, Leadership, looked at strategies to strengthen, empower, and prepare a business for long-term success. On the final day, Local Business, where attendees learned how they can access capital resources, contracting, and partnerships to take their work to the next level.

Some highlights from the conference included:

A Business Resource Expo where 30-plus organizations provided direct services to entrepreneurs, including financing, technical assistance, and government resources.

Featured speakers and panelists shared their insights on economic empowerment, innovation, and leadership. In breakout rooms, entrepreneurs discussed practical tools they could begin using immediately including accessing capital and strengthening their business models.

The Philly Small Biz Pitch-Off, where local innovators presented big ideas inspired by real community needs.

The conference welcomed various city officials and local business owners to share their stories and learn from each other.

Held in the University’s School of Business building, it was a fitting backdrop for this particular event.

“We enjoyed welcoming members from the City of Philadelphia and business owners to campus for this recent conference,” Greg Nayor, Ph.D., senior vice president of university strategy, said. “La Salle is incredibly grateful for the strong partnerships we have across the city and are happy to provide a space for those who are looking to come together and learn from each other. As a University, we prioritize being a place where our community can come together and exchange ideas.”