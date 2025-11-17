La Salle University names Beth Ann Swan, Ph.D., RN, CHSE, FAAN, ANEF, as the interim dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences

La Salle University is pleased to announce the appointment of Beth Ann Swan, Ph.D., RN, CHSE, FAAN, ANEF, as the new interim dean for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, with her tenure to begin on December 1, 2025.

Dr. Swan joins La Salle most recently from the highly ranked Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University (#2 for Bachelors of Science in Nursing, U.S. News and World Report, 2026) in Atlanta, Georgia, an institution where she has held many positions, including Associate Dean and Vice President for Academic Practice Partnerships, Executive Director of Emory Nursing Learning Center, and, most recently, Associate Dean for Education. Prior to that, she served for 15 years in various faculty and administrative roles, serving at one time as Dean of the Jefferson College of Nursing, at Thomas Jefferson University here in Philadelphia.

With an extensive history of clinical and academic experience, as well as having been recognized with several awards throughout her career, including an Inaugural Hall of Fame Award from the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing in 2025, Dr. Swan is the perfect combination of faculty expert and administrator.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Beth Ann Swan as the new interim dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron A. Wesson, Ph.D., said. “I am supremely confident that Dr. Swan will bring the same level of care, compassion, and drive for excellence that she has brought throughout her incredible professional career to La Salle, the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and our students. The Explorer community is excited to see the School of Nursing and Health Sciences grow and flourish under Dr. Swan’s direction.”

Dr. Swan earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Holy Family and her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), as well as a PhD, from the University of Pennsylvania.