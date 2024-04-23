La Salle University names Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs

La Salle University named Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs, effective immediately. In making the announcement, President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., accepted the recommendation of the standing committee.

“Dr. Wesson has been serving with my gratitude in the interim role since November 2023,” Allen said. “We look forward to Dr. Wesson’s continued commitment to the La Salle community and to the very high-quality academic experience we provide to the students we are blessed to serve.”

Prior to La Salle, Wesson served as a professor of anthropology and special advisor to the president at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., as well as provost and dean of the faculty at Franklin & Marshall. Wesson has also held senior leadership positions at Lehigh University, the University of Vermont, and the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Wesson studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he earned a Ph.D. in anthropology. He also received an M.A. in anthropology from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, along with a B.A. in anthropology and a B.S. in architecture and environmental design from Auburn University.

“It is a great privilege to be named the provost at La Salle University,” Wesson said. “I continue to marvel at the dedicated faculty and staff who are providing our students with a rigorous, hands-on education rooted in the liberal arts and anchored by our Lasallian values. I look forward to working across the campus community to build upon our reputation for high-quality academic programs.”