La Salle University names Dr. R. Scott Mattingly as assistant vice president of student success

La Salle University announced the appointment of R. Scott Mattingly, Ed.D., as its new assistant vice president of student success, effective Sept. 22, 2025. Mattingly, an accomplished higher education leader with more than two decades of experience in Catholic higher education, will provide strategic vision and leadership for the University’s student success and retention efforts.

Reporting directly to the provost and vice president of academic affairs, Mattingly will oversee the Center for Academic Achievement, the Connelly Library, student success coaches, and associated academic support services, while coordinating University-wide initiatives to enhance the student experience, retention and persistence, and graduation rates. His leadership will play a key role in advancing La Salle’s mission to foster a supportive environment for all students through data-driven strategies.

“Dr. Mattingly brings both vision and proven experience in driving student success,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., said. “His ability to blend data-driven strategy with authentic, student-centered leadership will ensure La Salle continues to thrive as a place where every student has the resources and support needed to succeed.”

Mattingly joins La Salle from DeSales University, where he had served as associate dean of academic life since 2014. In that role, he spearheaded initiatives that resulted in the institution’s highest-ever retention rate, restructured academic support services to enhance academic support services effectiveness, co-chaired a major revision of the university’s general education curriculum, and led the design of first-year experience programming. He also served as an assistant professor of education, teaching courses on leadership and administration in higher education.

Mattingly earned his Doctor of Education in educational administration from Temple University, a Master of Arts in student affairs in higher education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Bellarmine University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

“La Salle’s mission and values deeply resonate with me,” Mattingly said. “I am honored to join the University at this exciting moment in its history, and I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, and students to strengthen pathways for student success and ensure that every Explorer has the opportunity to thrive.”

This past summer, La Salle completed office relocations to consolidate areas related to student success to the Connelly Library. This included the relocation of the student success coaches and the Center for Academic Achievement which is led by Senior Director of Academic Achievement Melissa Gallagher. Additionally, Jean Landis, director of the Miguel Campos School and College Access Pathways, which includes the dual enrollment initiatives, has relocated to the Connell Library. Carol Brigham, director of library operations, will continue to oversee library staff and resources, reporting to Mattingly.