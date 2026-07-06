La Salle University Names Jarett Gerald Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics 

PHILADELPHIA (July 6, 2026) – La Salle University announced that Jarett Gerald will be named the Explorers’ next Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics, officially starting on Monday, Aug. 3.

Gerald brings nearly 15 years of experience in college athletics and philanthropy, most recently serving as Assistant Athletics Director for Major Gifts at the University of Missouri.

“I am ecstatic to welcome Jarett to La Salle,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “We are building tremendous momentum across our University, and I believe Jarett is exactly the kind of leader who will accelerate that momentum within Explorer Athletics. He understands that athletics is about far more than competition. It is about developing young people, strengthening our University, inspiring alumni and donors, and elevating the La Salle experience for our student-athletes and our entire campus community.”

“Jarett is an innovative, relationship-driven leader who shares our values and embraces our ambitious vision for the future. He understands where we are headed, and he is eager to help us get there. I have every confidence that he will build meaningful partnerships, create new opportunities for our student-athletes, and continue elevating the profile of La Salle Athletics. The future is bright, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together,” Allen continued.

As Vice President of Athletics & Recreation, Director of Athletics at La Salle University, Gerald will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of a 23-team, NCAA Division I athletics program competing in the A-10 conference, and a recreation department that serves the nearly 3,500 students at La Salle. Gerald will serve as the voice for the over 500 student athletes and 75-plus staff members that wear the Blue and Gold. Through his previous experiences, Gerald comes to La Salle with skills and a vision to lead the Explorer nation moving forward.

“I am deeply grateful to President Daniel J. Allen, Board Chair Pauline Scalvino, the entire Board of Trustees, and the search committee for their confidence in me and the opportunity to serve La Salle University as its next vice president for athletics and recreation,” said Gerald. “Great institutions are built by people who believe deeply in a purpose greater than themselves. Throughout this process, I came to appreciate the strong foundation of faith, hope, and service that defines La Salle, along with the shared belief that the University’s best days are still ahead.”

Gerald went on to further say that “great cities are those that are defined by grit, resilience, and heart. Both La Salle and Philadelphia embody those ideals, and I cannot wait to be a part of that rich, shared heritage at 20th and Olney.”

At the University of Missouri, Gerald served on the senior leadership team of the Mizzou Athletics Fund (MAF), contributing to strategic long-term growth initiatives and aligning fundraising efforts with capital campaign priorities.

As a skilled fundraiser and corporate partner expert, Gerald developed a comprehensive naming rights and endowment strategy at Mizzou, creating tiered giving opportunities across scholarships, coaching positions, and leadership initiatives to strengthen the major gift pipeline and deepen donor engagement. He has routinely secured six- and seven-figure commitments to support revenue sharing, capital projects, and sport-specific priorities.

His work included a blended portfolio of major gifts and premium seating sales for football and men’s basketball, driving both philanthropic support and ticket-based revenue growth.

Prior to joining Mizzou, Gerald spent a little over four years at Duke University where he most recently served as Major Gifts Officer. In this role, he secured over $11 million in athletics commitments, including multiple seven-figure gifts, while managing a portfolio of 100-plus major gift prospects. Several projects included leading fundraising efforts for Duke’s $30 million baseball stadium capital campaign, securing a $1.4 million naming rights gift for the Abrao Family Plaza, and acquiring a $1.5 million gift to endow and name the Hall Family Running Backs Coach position, now known as the Hall Family Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach.



Gerald’s time at Duke also included serving as the Director of Revenue Strategy and Associate Director of Administrative Operations. He led the Duke Athletics revenue strategy operation, including oversight of the digital marketing strategy, payment portal structure, product development, sales outreach, and fan experiences activations.



“Jarett Gerald is an outstanding choice to lead La Salle University Athletics. I’ve had the opportunity to watch his professional growth dating back to his time at South Carolina, and his leadership and professionalism have always impressed me. La Salle has selected a hard worker who understands how to build meaningful relationships, strengthen the department, and keep the student-athlete experience at the center of every decision. Jarett will build upon the strong foundation in place, and the La Salle and Philadelphia communities will quickly recognize his work ethic and commitment. On behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference, it is my honor to congratulate Jarett,” said Dan Leibovitz, A10 commissioner.



Early in his career, Gerald held roles with NCAA Division III governance and enforcement as a postgraduate intern and at the University of South Carolina as Special Assistant to the Head Men’s Basketball Coach where he assisted with the recruitment and mentorship of players, several of whom have moved onto professional sports careers. During his time on staff, the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team made an appearance in the NCAA Final Four in 2017.

Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Gerald earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and entertainment management and a master’s degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina. During his time with the Gamecocks, he was named a four-year letter winner in the long jump and triple jump events as a member of the track and field team, earned recognition as a SEC Honor Roll member four times, and was a two-time Iron Gamecock Award winner.



Gerald will be formally introduced to the Explorer community at a meet-and-greet and press conference on Monday, July 27. Additional details will be shared in the near future.

Read on for more of what people are saying

“Having worked alongside Jarett Gerald, I’ve seen firsthand the qualities that make him an outstanding leader, and I can say without hesitation that La Salle has made a terrific choice! Jarett combines an impressive track record of fundraising success with genuine humility and an unwavering commitment to student-athletes, coaches, and everyone he serves. He has a genuine warmth and authenticity, an infectious personality, and a unique way of making people feel valued while bringing energy and optimism to every room he enters. I couldn’t be happier for Jarett, and I have no doubt that he will position the Explorers for sustained success!”

— Nina King, vice president, director of athletics, Duke University

“In the ever-changing landscape of college, La Salle University has hit a home run in hiring Jarett Gerald to be the leader of its athletic department. Everyone at La Salle will have a leader that will have an uplifting spirit every single day. Jarett is a problem solver and a builder of people. I am elated for my friend Darris Nichols, Fran Dunphy, and all of Explorer nation. Greatness is in your future.”

— Frank Martin, head men’s basketball coach, University of Massachusetts

“Congratulations to Jarett Gerald on his appointment as director of athletics at La Salle University. I first came to know Jarett during his time in the men’s basketball program at the University of South Carolina, and it has been rewarding to see his continued growth as a leader. He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the student-athlete experience and an ability to build the relationships that are essential to successful leadership. As a former SEC student-athlete, Jarett understands the educational and competitive opportunities that make college athletics so meaningful. He is well prepared for this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make at La Salle.”

— Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner

“Jarett has earned this opportunity through years of hard work, genuine leadership, and an unwavering commitment to student-athletes. He has always been someone who elevates the people around him, and I have no doubt he’ll do the same at La Salle. I’m proud of him and excited to watch him lead.”

— Dawn Staley, head women’s basketball coach, University of South Carolina

“Congrats to La Salle for an incredibly insightful and proactive hire to lead your Athletics programs! Jarett is a uniquely talented administrator with a special set of experiences, which I’m confident will serve The Explorers well in this modern era of college athletics. As your entire university community will soon learn first-hand, Jarett is an incredibly bright, articulate, innovative and relatable leader who has advanced beyond his years. Good for La Salle for identifying and securing this rising star! “

— Laird Veatch, director of athletics, University of Missouri

“Jarett’s terribly insightful appointment at La Salle is analogous to that of a “combo guard” in basketball. He clearly represents the values and traditional competencies of an emerging athletics administrator, coupled with new age/contemporary creativity and innovation around resource generation, based on a highly skilled relationship track record. Just a brilliant hire based on this immediate moment within the ongoing evolution of college athletics, notwithstanding, higher education.”

— Kevin White, Ph.D., vice president, director of athletics, emeritus of Duke University; professor of the practice at the Fuqua School of Business; senior advisor of Huron Athletics

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About La Salle University

La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience; rigorous academics; transferable skills; and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.