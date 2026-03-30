La Salle University names Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs 

La Salle University is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., as the incoming interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, with her tenure to begin on June 1, 2026.

Jarvinen currently serves as associate provost for academic affairs at La Salle University. She initially joined the University in 2007 as a faculty member in the History Department, and since then, has held a series of leadership roles including associate dean in the School of Arts and Sciences, associate dean for faculty affairs and faculty development, interim co-chair of the Psychology Department, and associate provost.

“I am honored to President Allen for the opportunity to serve La Salle in this role,” said Jarvinen. “Our University and its students, faculty, and staff are incredibly important to me, and I look forward to continuing the work to position La Salle’s rigorous, experiential academic experience as one that is consistently equipping Explorers to be prepared for their career journeys in this ever-changing world.”

In her role as associate provost for academic affairs, Jarvinen provides strategic leadership across academic affairs, with oversight of the University’s core curriculum, Honors Program, Center for Career and Professional Development, and the Miguel Campos School. She also plays a central role in faculty development and academic policy.

As a history professor, her research examines U.S. cultural, educational, and religious history in transnational perspective, with particular attention to Latin America and Spain.

She is the author and editor of multiple books and peer‑reviewed articles and chapters, including The Rise of Spanish-Language Filmmaking and Cinema between Latin America and Los Angeles, published by Rutgers University Press. Her work has been supported by various external grants, including the Spencer Foundation.

She has published work on Lasallian history in AXIS: Journal of Lasallian Higher Education and has participated in international formation experiences, including the International Lasallian Leadership Program and the Lasallian Research Seminar in Rome.

She currently serves on the advisory board of the Catholic Historical Research Center for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Throughout all of her work, Jarvinen’s dedication to scholarship and service reflects a sustained commitment to mission-driven inquiry.

“Dr. Jarvinen has played an integral role throughout her time at La Salle, and it is with great pleasure that I announce she has accepted the role of interim provost and vice president of academic affairs,” La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Her exceptional leadership throughout her various roles, including currently as our associate provost for academic affairs, provides me with great confidence that she will continue to lead our institution with a focus on academic excellence guided by our Lasallian mission and values.”

Prior to her time at La Salle, Jarvinen served as a visiting assistant professor of history at Colgate University.

Jarvinen earned her Bachelor of Arts in Literature with concentrations in French and American from University of Michigan and her Master of Arts in Cinema Studies from New York University. She earned her Ph.D. in Modern United States History with concentrations in Latin America and Early America from Syracuse University.