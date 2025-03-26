La Salle University names Meredith E. Kneavel, Ph.D., dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences

La Salle University is pleased to announce the appointment of Meredith E. Kneavel, Ph.D., as the dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SNHS), effective immediately. Serving as interim dean since July 2024, she will continue to provide vital strategic leadership and academic vision for the school. Reporting to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., Kneavel will be responsible for strengthening existing programs, developing innovative curricular initiatives, and expanding partnerships to enhance student opportunities and workforce readiness.

An accomplished academic leader, researcher, and educator with a specialization in biopsychology and neuroscience, Kneavel’s career has spanned over two decades in higher education, research, and academic administration. In addition to her interim dean role, Kneavel has led the University’s Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation reaffirmation process.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Meredith Kneavel has been instrumental in advancing academic programs, research initiatives, and faculty and student success in higher education,” Wesson said. “She has provided a steady hand in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences while leading La Salle through its MSCHE reaffirmation process and continuing to submit grant applications. On behalf of all La Salle students, faculty, staff, alumni, and leadership, I am so thankful for her leadership and professionalism.”

Kneavel joined La Salle in 2017 as associate dean (2017–2024) and professor in the Department Urban Public Health and Nutrition, earning tenure in 2021. She established herself through her initiatives in curriculum innovation, faculty mentorship, and student retention. In recognition of her commitment and dedication, she received the Faculty Distinguished Scholarship Award in 2023.

“I am privileged to serve as dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences during this pivotal time in healthcare, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation and working collaboratively to achieve new heights of success,” Kneavel said. “I am excited to lead our school in advancing academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Together, we will continue to elevate our programs, support our students and faculty, and strengthen our partnerships to shape the future of healthcare.”

Before her time at La Salle, she held multiple roles at Chestnut Hill College, including chair of the Undergraduate Psychology Department (2005–2017) and professor of psychology (2002–2017), where she developed academic programs, led accreditation efforts, and supported faculty and student research. She has also served as director of research and assessment at The Center for Concussion Education, securing grants and leading concussion-related studies.



Her research portfolio includes extensive publications in public health, psychology, and neuroscience. She has also held adjunct teaching roles at institutions like Penn State University and Touro College and completed postdoctoral research in neurology at Columbia University.

She earned her Ph.D. from The Graduate Center of the City University of New York in 2001, focusing her dissertation on chronic stress and genetic influences on learning and memory in mice, and holds a B.A. from Loyola University (Baltimore, Md.).

As dean, Kneavel will ensure continued excellence in nursing education at La Salle while fostering interdisciplinary collaboration across health sciences disciplines. In addition to academic leadership, she will work to expand the school’s financial resources, strengthen relationships with alumni and external stakeholders, and oversee strategic planning to ensure long-term growth and competitiveness.

Kneavel resides in the Philadelphia suburbs with her two daughters.