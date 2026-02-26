La Salle University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs to become president of Shepherd University 

Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs, has accepted the role of president at West Virginia’s Shepherd University effective July 1, 2026. Wesson will remain in his current role at La Salle University through the end of the academic year.

“It has been a great privilege to work alongside La Salle’s dedicated leadership, faculty, and staff,” Wesson said. “This was a difficult decision to make as I am incredibly grateful for my time here and what we have accomplished together. La Salle provides its students with a rigorous, hands-on education rooted in the liberal arts and guided by Lasallian values. I will always remember the impact this community has had on me.”

Wesson has over 30 years of experience in higher education. He joined the La Salle community in June 2023 as Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. He was first named as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs in Nov. 2023 and was later confirmed to the permanent position in April 2024.

Prior to joining the Explorers, he served as provost and dean of faculty at Franklin & Marshall College. Wesson has held faculty and administrator positions at the University of Oklahoma, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Vermont, and Lehigh University.

“We are sad to see Dr. Wesson depart La Salle, but we are incredibly grateful for the work he has done during his time at our University,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “He’s shown tremendous commitment and dedication to our Explorers while being a leader in providing a high-quality academic experience. We wish him the best in his next role.”

An interim provost and vice president of academic affairs will be announced at La Salle shortly while a search for a permanent appointment is conducted.