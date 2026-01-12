La Salle University receives 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement 

La Salle University is starting the new year with recognition as a recipient of the 2026 Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement, awarded by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

La Salle is one of only 277 schools across the country that meet the criteria for this classification, which recognizes “excellent alignment among campus mission, culture, leadership, resources, and practices that support dynamic and noteworthy community engagement,” the application decision letter said.

“This designation recognizes the work of faculty, students, and community partners whose expertise and leadership are essential to addressing real-world challenges while enhancing student learning,” Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., chair of the Community-Engaged Learning Committee and an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at La Salle, said. “Community-engaged learning at La Salle connects academic inquiry to lived experience through reciprocal partnerships, preparing students to be thoughtful, informed, and engaged citizens.”

To qualify for this Carnegie Classification, institutions have to show the initiatives and campus culture that foster “the collaboration between institutions of higher education and their larger communities (local, regional/state, national, local) for the mutually beneficial creation and exchange of knowledge and resources in a context of partnership and reciprocity,” which is the definition of community engagement provided by the awarding organizations.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the American Council of Education and the Carnegie Foundation for our efforts to stay engaged with residents in the Germantown, Logan, Ogontz, and Wister neighborhoods, as well as others throughout the city,” Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, Alisa Macksey, said. “The Carnegie Elective Classification for Community Engagement is more than just acknowledgement of our current efforts but also a motivation for us to continue to succeed and grow in this endeavor.”

The classification is active until 2032, at which point La Salle will have to seek reclassification.

–Naomi Thomas