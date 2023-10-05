La Salle University unveils new website 

La Salle has a new look online.

The University launched its newly redesigned lasalle.edu website on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The new site provides a consistent, seamless, and enhanced user experience with a primary focus on prospective students. Users will be met with a contemporary design, easier navigation, and personalized pages for admissions, schools, programs, and institutional news.

The site’s creation was made possible through months of work, input, and feedback from campus partners. La Salle’s Marketing and Communications Department utilized industry best practices when crafting the information architecture, site navigation, and design, along with, the discovery and research phase of the project, which included audience interviews, usability testing, and intercept surveys.

“The new website offers the La Salle community an immersive experience,” said Greg Fala, ’04, M.S. ’08, senior director of marketing and digital strategy. “It will improve and enhance our ability to provide prospective and current students with up-to-date and easy-to-navigate information on all aspects of the University.”

Check it out here.

Find something that doesn’t look right? Users are encouraged to provide comments through the Website Feedback link if issues arise.