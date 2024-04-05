La Salle University’s faculty authors recognized

La Salle University celebrated seven faculty members from the School of Arts and Science who published this past year.

“These recent publications by our Arts and Sciences faculty are a testament to La Salle’s commitment to critical inquiry and deep learning,” Interim Dean Frank Mosca, Ph.D., said. ” Their innovative work enriches our academic discourse and fuels the intellectual curiosity that is central to our educational mission.”

The event featured a panel discussion and conversation the authors as well as providing faculty and staff in attendance an opportunity to visit with each faculty member.

Stephen Andrilli, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Math and Computer Science

Andrilli has been a member of the mathematics faculty in the Mathematics and Computer Science Department since 1980. Andrilli received the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1990 and is well-known for blending his unique style of humor with a serious and rigorous approach to mathematics. Andrilli spent almost half his career at La Salle serving as the Department’s mathematics-education supervisor, mentoring all the secondary education undergraduate and graduate mathematics students, including serving as the supervisor for each student during his/her student-teaching semester. In this role, Andrilli served as the liaison with the Education Department and worked with faculty from that department on Pennsylvania Department of Education accreditation matters as well as within his own department on all curricular matters related to that program.

Elementary Linear Algebra is published by Elsevier/Academic Press, and is co-authored by Andrilli and Dr. David Hecker, Professor Emeritus, Department of Mathematics, St. Joseph’s University. The sixth edition received a 2024 Textbook Excellence Award from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association.