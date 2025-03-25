La Salle University’s Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinic receives Parkinson’s Voice Project grant

La Salle University’s Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinic has been awarded the Parkinson’s Voice Project grant, a significant step in enhancing speech therapy services for individuals with Parkinson’s disease. This grant supports the implementation of the SPEAK OUT!® Therapy Program, a structured, research-backed approach that helps individuals with Parkinson’s and related neurological disorders to regain and retain their speech and swallowing abilities. It’s roll out coincides with the nationally recognized Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April.

Bridging the gap

The decision to apply for the Parkinson’s Voice Project Grant stemmed from a dual commitment—improving access to specialized speech therapy for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and providing valuable training for graduate student clinicians.

“The grant enables our clinic to offer specialized therapy, always at no cost to our clients, increasing accessibility to vital speech services,” said La Salle Clinic Director Kristopher Ralph, M.S., CCC-SLP. “At the same time, La Salle students gain hands-on experience with a structured, research-backed treatment approach, better preparing them to work with such a specialized population of clients.”

The Parkinson’s Voice Project Grant funds the SPEAK OUT!® Therapy Program, a unique method designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s and related neurological disorders maintain their ability to communicate effectively. This evidence-based treatment integrates education, individual and group therapy, daily practice, and continuous follow-ups.

“Up to 90% of people with Parkinson’s are at risk of losing their ability to speak,” Founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project Samantha Elandary said. “In addition, swallowing complications account for 70% of the mortality rate in this patient population. Our vision at Parkinson Voice Project is to make quality speech therapy accessible to people with Parkinson’s worldwide.”

Aligning with La Salle’s mission

The grant aligns with La Salle’s mission to provide high-quality, no-cost diagnostic and therapeutic services to individuals with communication and swallowing disorders.

“Securing this grant strengthens our commitment to serving the Philadelphia community, particularly those with limited access to specialized care,” Ralph explained.

By integrating the SPEAK OUT!® program into its services, the clinic expands its ability to address the unique speech and voice challenges faced by individuals with Parkinson’s disease. This initiative also enhances the educational experience of graduate students, equipping them with hands-on training in evidence-based interventions.

“This grant reinforces our vision of empowering students to serve as compassionate advocates for individuals with communication disorders,” Ralph added.

A profound impact

The grant is expected to have a profound and lasting impact on the local Parkinson’s community. Many individuals with Parkinson’s experience voice and speech difficulties that can affect their confidence, independence, and overall quality of life. By offering the SPEAK OUT!® program at no cost, La Salle ensures that financial barriers do not prevent individuals from receiving necessary care.

Beyond direct therapy, the initiative fosters a sense of community and support. The group therapy component of the program provides individuals with Parkinson’s an opportunity to connect, practice speech strategies in a social setting, and encourage one another. This not only enhances their communication skills but also helps reduce feelings of isolation.

Additionally, by training graduate students in these specialized techniques, the clinics are helping to build a future generation of speech-language pathologists equipped to serve individuals with Parkinson’s disease effectively.

Help is a click away

For those living with Parkinson’s disease, Ralph has a message of encouragement: “You are not alone, and your voice matters! Our speech therapy clinic is ready and willing to help you maintain and strengthen your ability to communicate with confidence. Parkinson’s can present challenges with speech and voice, but with the right therapy and support, you can take control of your communication and continue to engage fully with your loved ones and community.”

With this grant, La Salle’s Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinic is poised to make a meaningful difference, offering hope and support to the Parkinson’s community while training future professionals to continue this vital work.

To get help or learn more, contact the La Salle’s Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinic at ralphk@lasalle.edu.