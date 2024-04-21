La Salle wins gold in Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites Contest 

The votes are in: La Salle University takes the gold in the colleges and universities category of The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition.

With over 586,000 votes cast from over 257,000 unique voters, La Salle stood out among its peers when the results of the competition were announced on April 21.

Courtesy of The Philadelphia Inquirer

“It is an honor to see our Explorer community and many others coming together to recognize the impact a La Salle education and experience has on so many in the Philadelphia region,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Our rigorous academics and engaging campus life prepare students to enter the workforce equipped with the tools they need to accomplish their goals. At La Salle, we understand what it means to be known for more.”

This is one of the many accolades La Salle has received in recent years.

“This gold medal recognition from The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition speaks to La Salle University’s reputation for academic excellence,” Cameron, B. Wesson, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs said. “Our students are provided with a curriculum rooted in the liberal arts that is preparing them with the skills necessary to be successful in today’s everchanging world.”

For the second year in a row, La Salle University placed within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. and is No. 1 among Lasallian national institutions in the U.S.

The University also saw significant jumps in its rankings for value, social mobility, and the undergraduate nursing program in the rankings released on Sept. 18.

La Salle also performed highly in other rankings including placing in the top tier on Third Way’s Economic Mobility Index and earning high marks on Washington Monthly’s College Guide and Rankings for earnings and service.

U.S. News and World Report noted that 37% of La Salle’s undergraduate students are receiving Pell Grants, listing the University as a top school for economic diversity across national universities.

Forbes also listed La Salle as one of America’s Top Colleges in 2023.

Money Magazine recognized the University as one of the best colleges in America on the Best Colleges in America 2023 report.