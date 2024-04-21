La Salle wins gold in Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites Contest 

With over 586,000 votes cast from over 257,000 unique voters, La Salle stood out among its peers when the results of the competition were announced on April 21.
“It is an honor to see our Explorer community and many others coming together to recognize the impact a La Salle education and experience has on so many in the Philadelphia region,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Our rigorous academics and engaging campus life prepare students to enter the workforce equipped with the tools they need to accomplish their goals. At La Salle, we understand what it means to be known for more.”
This is one of the many accolades La Salle has received in recent years.
“This gold medal recognition from The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition speaks to La Salle University’s reputation for academic excellence,” Cameron, B. Wesson, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs said. “Our students are provided with a curriculum rooted in the liberal arts that is preparing them with the skills necessary to be successful in today’s everchanging world.”