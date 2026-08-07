La Salle’s annual STEAM summer camp celebrates international soccer
August 7, 2026
The three-week camp gives education graduate students an additional opportunity to learn while working in the classroom.
La Salle University’s Summer STEAM Enrichment Camp got into the game with an international soccer theme this year.
Held this year from July 6-24, campers entering grades one through nine engaged in a variety of STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics), taught by the University’s graduate education students.
This year’s lesson plans also included students learning about the history and culture of soccer while embracing the game’s ideals of teamwork, sportsmanship, and global unity. The theme was in honor of the global tournament taking place in Philadelphia and other cities across North America.
La Salle’s graduate students are supervised by University faculty and offer hands-on, indoor, and outdoor activities using evidence-based practices. Additionally, campers participated in an action-packed field day with relay races, balloon tosses, and more. A soccer tournament closed out the summer camp.