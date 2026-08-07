La Salle’s annual STEAM summer camp celebrates international soccer  

La Salle University’s Summer STEAM Enrichment Camp got into the game with an international soccer theme this year.

Held this year from July 6-24, campers entering grades one through nine engaged in a variety of STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics), taught by the University’s graduate education students.

This year’s lesson plans also included students learning about the history and culture of soccer while embracing the game’s ideals of teamwork, sportsmanship, and global unity. The theme was in honor of the global tournament taking place in Philadelphia and other cities across North America.

La Salle’s graduate students are supervised by University faculty and offer hands-on, indoor, and outdoor activities using evidence-based practices. Additionally, campers participated in an action-packed field day with relay races, balloon tosses, and more. A soccer tournament closed out the summer camp.

The summer camp also caught the attention of local news stations with 6abc featuring the field day during its broadcast and NBC10 highlighting the soccer tournament.

Continuing scrolling for pictures from this year’s camp.