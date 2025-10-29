La Salle’s biggest Phans 

Take a look at the full Phannies collection.

Nearly 10 years after they sat next to each other at a Delta Sigma Pi meeting at La Salle University, Beck Gilbert, ‘16, and Abby Zweigle, ‘16, are seeing their business dreams come true.

La Salle wasn’t necessarily at the top of either of their lists when it came to choosing a university. But the sense of community they felt on campus from students and faculty helped sway them to 20th and Olney.

Gilbert always dreamt of going to a big school with a football team, but after attending an event held by the School of Business, she started to see one of the draws of a smaller school: being able to build relationships with her professors, something she hadn’t thought about when applying.

“After that, I was sold on La Salle,” she said.

Zweigle already had a link to the Explorer community – her sister was a student. After staying on campus with her for a weekend, Zweigle started thinking that she’d found the place for her.

“I loved how close the community was, and that the school wasn’t too big, that I could see myself being able to make my mark and make friends,” she said. “I spent a weekend with my sister and fell in love with the school.”

Neither of the women regret the decision they made.

“I can’t pick just one favorite memory at La Salle- every day there was my favorite.” Gilbert said. “I still say my years at La Salle were some of the greatest of my life, and I think we’re the luckiest people to have gone there for college.”

Beck Gilbert, ’16, and Abby Zweigle, ’16, during their time at La Salle.

Although Zweigle and Gilbert grew up five minutes away from each other in South Jersey and shared mutual friends, they didn’t meet until the end of their first semester.

Gilbert, an accounting major, and Zweigle, a business marketing major, separately decided they wanted to join Delta Sigma Pi, a co-ed business fraternity on campus.

“I specifically remember one of the meetings we sat next to each other and hit it off,” Zweigle said, sharing that they had the same idea of what they hoped their future would hold. “We both bonded over the fact that we wanted to be in business, make waves, and build a successful career but we didn’t want the suits, stale structure and outdated etiquette that came along with it. We knew we were going to carve out our own paths.”

“Having a close girlfriend to share goals and career ambitions with was really valuable and special,” Gilbert added.

Their friendship grew even stronger when they pledged Alpha Theta Alpha together, graduated side by side and began building their careers.

After graduating, Zweigle went to New York City for a few years to work in fashion PR before moving back to Philly and into food marketing and PR, a role she’s still in today.

“I say I went from designer to donuts,” she said. “I’m a public relations manager living out my dreams.”

Gilbert worked her way into the forensic accounting industry, something which she had wanted to do since she was young.

Although both women were successful in their careers, they knew their ultimate goal was to own a business, and were constantly brainstorming ideas during their time hanging out together post-grad.

In 2023, Gilbert and Zweigle went to dinner before an Eagles playoff game against the Giants. This was around the same time that stadium clear bag policies started cropping up.

Abby Zweigle, ’16, and Beck Gilbert, ’16 (right) wearing the bag that inspired Phannies.

“I looked online for one to wear to the game, and they were all unoriginal,” Gilbert, a lifelong Eagles fan, said. So, she decided to make her own.

As the two friends ate, someone complimented Gilbert’s handmade bag.

“The light bulb went off,” Zweigle said.

In January of 2023, Zweigle and Gilbert started Phannies. They sell clear and beaded bags that represent Philly sports teams. They design all the bags themselves and handmake the clear styles. For the beaded styles, Zweigle and Gilbert work with small teams of manufacturers to bring them to life.

“We are celebrating three years of Phannies in January of next year, and we both are living the dream with this business every day,” Zweigle said. “When we’re at games and see people wearing our products, we can’t believe it. It’s a pinch me moment.”

She credits a few key moments early on that helped them build momentum to get to where they are now, such as gifting bags to Phillies wives, and Bryce Harper’s mom buying herself a Phannies bag.

“It’s been wild, we’ve been able to change gameday looks in the best possible way, just in our city,” Zweigle said. “We can’t wait to do it everywhere else.”

Almost three years into their joint business venture, Zweigle and Gilbert plan to take Phannies to new cities. They’re currently preparing to expand into Pittsburgh, Seattle, Baltimore, Green Bay, and Buffalo.

“Those fans really emulate the fans that Philly has, the fandom, obsession and passion for their teams, and we wanted those special cities to be the first to get their hands on the product,” Zweigle said. “We have plans for every woman to have a Phannies bag in her hand, whether she’s a fan of the sport, a player, the city, and really give them what they deserve for gear.”

Throughout all their success, Zweigle and Gilbert have managed to keep Phannies as a debt-free company- they haven’t taken on any loans or investors, with Zweigle calling it “one of many successes of our business we’re really proud of.”

While their days are long and Zweigle’s apartment is their current workspace, they have no regrets.

“I’m so glad that three years ago we decided to pull the trigger. And since we stuck with it, we get to be where we are now,” Gilbert said. “We’re just two business students from La Salle University and here we are continuing to grow our Philly-born business.”

Gilbert hopes to pay it back to La Salle and the Business School one day. Her dream is for Phannies to sponsor a ‘think pad’- a creative space where students can brainstorm and bring their next big idea to life in a space that is encouraging, exploratory and pushes students to think outside the box, as entrepreneurs do.

“You’d go in there when you have an idea that you want to work through. It would have a relaxing atmosphere, dim lighting, and walls filled with local Philly art and inspiration,” she said. “I would love for that to happen.”

-Naomi Thomas