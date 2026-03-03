La Salle’s Board of Trustees names two new members  

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees elected Al Miralles, ’91, and Rick Kash as its newest members, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Al Miralles, ’91

Al Miralles, ’91, began his journey in finance at La Salle and has become a leader in his field with nearly 35 years of financial and operating experience.

As chief financial officer and executive vice president of enterprise business operations for CDW Corporation, Miralles oversees the financial strategy and performance of the Fortune 200 tech company, leadership of its finance department, and the enterprise business operations, covering quote to cash operations and supply chain operations.

Prior to joining CDW in 2021, Miralles served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at CNA Financial Corporation. He also held various leadership roles during his time with the company including president of CNA Warranty; executive vice president and chief risk officer of the CNA Insurance Companies; president of long-term care of the CNA Insurance Companies; and senior vice president and treasurer.

Miralles has also worked in finance and accounting roles for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Countrywide Securities Corporation.

He is a current member of the Economic Club of Chicago and previously served as a board member and chair of the finance committee for Bernie’s Book Bank.

Miralles earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from La Salle and holds a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Temple University. He and his family reside in Chicago.

Rick Kash

Rick Kash’s business, marketing, and consulting acumen have been an integral part of his entire career.

Kash is the former vice chairman of Nielsen Co., a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, shaping the future of media and supporting businesses to make informed decisions.

As the founder of The Cambridge Strategy Group, Kash previously served as its chief executive officer ensuring that the consulting organization supported clients by developing and executing strategies on infrastructure, businesses, and resources guided by an understanding of marketplace demand.

In addition, Kash previously served as a managing partner of Ark Strategy Advisors, a consulting firm specializing in advising some of the world’s leading brands in marketing resource selection, compensation, and relationship management, and was the founder of Genus Oncology, a biopharmaceutical company that focused on finding treatments for refractory cancers, in partnership with Harvard University’s Dana Farber Cancer Center. Other roles have included serving as a director on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Boards, along with several private equity companies.

Focused on sharing his vast knowledge with others, Kash has authored two books including How Companies Win: Profiting from Demand-Driven Business Models No Matter What Business You’re In (Kash and David Calhoun, 2011) which was named as the most important book for business in 2011 by Fortune magazine and The New Law of Demand and Supply: The Revolutionary new Demand Strategy for Faster Growth and Higher Profits (Kash, 2001).

Kash places a large emphasis on philanthropy throughout his life demonstrated through his work as an advisor to the National Football League Players Association; chairman of the Better Boys and Girls Foundation; and president of the Robert Huff Scholarship Foundation.

As a part of that philanthropy, Kash established the Dr. James F. Holland Chair of Cancer Research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York as part of his pursuit to find new protocols focused on breast cancer and was a director at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and currently works with the NMH Heart Institute.

Kash earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePaul University. The University awarded him an honorary Doctorate in Humanities in 2018.

Robert T. Cottone

The University also recognizes the service of Robert T. Cottone, whose term concluded on Dec. 31, 2025. Cottone served as a member of the Board of Trustees for more than seven years and has been a champion of student success with a steadfast commitment to La Salle’s mission.

Cottone served as chair on several committees during his time on the Board. He was a trusted advisor on the John Glaser Arena at TruMark Financial Center project, a recipient of the Lasallian Impact Award, and an active member of the University community through many events and traditions including Charter Dinner, Economic Outlook, President’s Society Reception, men’s basketball games, and alumni receptions.

In addition, Cottone has been a generous benefactor to La Salle as a member of the Brother Teliow Society and through the renovation of the Robert and Trish Cottone Student Commuter Lounge among other philanthropic endeavors. La Salle University thanks Robert for his service and unwavering dedication to the institution.