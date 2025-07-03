La Salle’s Early Achievement Program (LEAP) receives funding boost from Connelly Foundation

A $50,000 grant from the Connelly Foundation is going to support 15 Catholic high school students enrolled in La Salle’s Early Achievement Program (LEAP) for 2025-2026.

Junior and senior high school students participating in LEAP have the chance to earn up to 12 college credits, completing four courses over three terms. Students enroll in one of four themed tracks: Exploratory Studies, Health and Human Services, Leadership and Cultural Perspectives, or the newly added Education track.

All classes are taught by La Salle faculty, on campus during the summer and virtually during the fall and spring. The virtual classes allow students to be a part of LEAP, regardless of how far their high school is from La Salle.

“LEAP offers students the opportunity to consider career paths, and boost academic skills and self-confidence. Academic support, college and career-readiness workshops, community events, and peer mentoring enable successful completion of the courses and provide a smooth transition into college, saving students time and money,” Jean Landis, Director of Dual Enrollment Pathways at La Salle, said.

“Expanding access to higher education equips students with the necessary skills to pursue their academic goals, enhance their lives and contribute to their communities,” Landis said.

The Connelly Foundation, founded in 1955, strives to improve the quality of life in the Philadelphia region by supporting charitable organizations in education, human services, arts and culture, and civic life that strengthen resilience and help people to flourish.

“The Connelly Foundation helped expand LEAP in the summer of 2022 following its initial pilot. With the 2025 grant, a new cohort of LEAP students will experience college life and realize their potential for success,” Landis said. “I am grateful for the partnership and support the Connelly Foundation has given LEAP and its students.”

–Naomi Thomas