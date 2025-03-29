La Salle’s impact spans generations

When Richard Cadigan, ’93, came to La Salle, his time was packed with great memories, lasting friendships and a deep sense of community. Now his daughter is a freshman at 20th and Olney, and he feels the same energy on campus that existed during his school days. Ahead of this year’s Day of Giving on April 9, Richard shared a little about what makes La Salle special to him, and why it is important to continue that legacy by being known for supporting students.

What role has La Salle played in your life and career?

La Salle is a special place for me. I have so many great memories as a student and now as a parent of a student. I learned what it took to be successful in life—value friendships, be loyal to your friends, and how to handle adversity. Now, as a parent of a student, I see that this isn’t just my experience but the foundation of the school today and in so many of the alums who reached out to my daughter when she was deciding where she wanted to go to college. Without question my favorite part of my experience was the friendships that I made while as a student that continue to this day.

Your daughter is a freshman at La Salle. What does it mean to you to watch her have her own Lasallian journey?

Her decision was a personal one and what is most satisfying to both my wife and I was that she saw what I saw in the people of La Salle, i.e. the coaches, educators, and alums. She wanted a school that would challenge her academically and athletically and it was the only school we spoke with that put her interests first. That is what makes La Salle different.

When you’ve had the opportunity to return to campus, what kinds of changes have you seen from your time at La Salle?

To be honest, I haven’t been back as regularly as I’d like but I am encouraged by what I’ve been seeing recently. The investments to improve campus life are transformational and at the center of that is John E. Glaser Arena. We will definitely be back to see more home games next year, and I look forward to seeing the other plans come to life.

La Salle’s 12th Annual Day of Giving is fast approaching and serves as a tremendous opportunity for members of the La Salle community to give back. What drives you to be known for supporting students and give back to La Salle through philanthropy?

So many members of the La Salle community helped me during and after my time as a student and that has made a significant impact on my life. I thought that was unique until my daughter started looking at colleges and she saw the La Salle community in action, and I saw firsthand that La Salle had a similar impact on others across generations as it did me. La Salle is truly unique and giving back what I can will hopefully continue that legacy.