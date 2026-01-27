La Salle’s online programs included in latest national rankings from U.S. News 

U.S. News & World Report has once again affirmed La Salle University’s growing national stature, recognizing several of the University’s online degree programs in its 2026 rankings and spotlighting La Salle’s bold momentum in high-impact online education.

According to U.S. News’ 2026 Best Online Programs report, released Jan. 27, La Salle’s online Master of Science in Informational Technology programs and online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) both earned coveted spots among the top 100 programs in the nation. The University’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts in Education, and Bachelor of Science in RN-BSN programs were also recognized nationally, underscoring La Salle’s expanding excellence across disciplines.

“This recognition of our online programs showcases our unwavering commitment to providing students with access to an exceptional Lasallian education through dynamic and flexible pathways,” said Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Our dedicated faculty and staff deliver a rigorous, transformative academic experience that equips students with the skills, confidence, and purpose to lead in their respective fields.”

Online Master of Science in Informational Technology Programs

La Salle’s online Master of Science in Informational Technology programs surged into the rankings at #71 nationally—marking an exciting first appearance and a powerful debut on the national stage.

The University offers multiple cutting-edge graduate pathways in informational technology, including Computer Information Science, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence. The newest addition, the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, launched in Spring 2025, blends innovative problem-solving with ethical leadership. Students are prepared to design AI-driven solutions that enhance quality of life and spark positive societal change. Graduates emerge career-ready and future-focused, poised to lead in fast-moving, high-demand industries.

Online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

La Salle’s outstanding online MSN program ranked #85 in the nation, placing it firmly among the top 100 programs nationwide. With specialties including Family Nurse Practitioner, Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner, and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, the program prepares compassionate, highly skilled professionals to deliver exceptional patient care across diverse health care environments.

Additional Programs Recognized

La Salle’s online Master of Arts in Education, previously unranked, made a strong national entrance in the #244–323 range. Designed for ambitious professionals in and beyond the classroom, the program empowers students to analyze educational systems, engage critically with theory and practice, and develop meaningful policy-making expertise.

The University’s online MBA program posted one of its most impressive gains, climbing 89 spots to #162. Students can tailor their degrees with in-demand specializations in accounting, business systems and analytics (STEM-certified), finance, general business administration, health systems management, and marketing.

La Salle’s online Bachelor of Science in RN-BSN program also received national recognition, further affirming the University’s leadership in accessible, high-quality health education.

Together, these rankings reflect La Salle University’s powerful momentum and mission-driven vision—expanding access, elevating academic excellence, and empowering students everywhere to lead with knowledge, integrity, and purpose in a rapidly changing world.