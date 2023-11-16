La Salle’s post BSN to DNP nurse anesthesia program earns COA accreditation

La Salle University’s post BSN to DNP nurse anesthesia program passed a major milestone when the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) granted accreditation to the program, effective Nov. 8, 2023. The initial accreditation was awarded for five years.

“Accreditation for a new program is the culmination of a tremendous effort by an amazing team,” Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N., CNE, School of Nursing and Health Sciences dean, said. “Our nurse anesthesia students will begin their degree pursuit confident in the education and training they will receive. I have to thank all of those who supported the program in this journey.”

Among those who played a key role in the development are Dr. Pat Dillon, chair of the graduate nursing program; Dr. Chris Giberson, nurse anesthesia program director; Dr. Tara Pettit, assistant program director; and Ms. Christine Beerman and Ms. Clarissa Crawford, administrative staff within the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) accredits nurse anesthesia programs within the United States and Puerto Rico that award post-master’s and post-doctoral certificates, master’s, or doctoral degrees, including programs offering distance education.

“(COA accreditation) signifies that all of the procedural steps have been successfully completed up to this point in time,” Francis Gerbasi, PhD, CRNA, FAAN, COA chief executive officer stated in a letter announcing the accreditation. “This decision recognizes that the program will provide a graduate level curriculum leading to the award of a Doctor of Nursing Practice.”

The new post BSN to DNP Nurse Anesthesia program is a 41-month program that will lead to students earning their Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. The first cohort of 16 students will graduate in the spring of 2027. Recently, La Salle announced a $500,000 grant from the Regina Charitable Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation to purchase new simulation equipment, which will include anesthesia workstations, simulation mannequins, and technologies to support a cutting-edge learning environment.

“This exciting news is a testament to the quality of the nurse anesthesia program and the efforts of many dedicated individuals,” Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., said. “We are all looking forward to watching this program produce the well-trained professionals desperately needed in the field.”