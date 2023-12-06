La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., has been named to Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle L. Parker’s transition subcommittee on education.

The overall goal of the transition is to provide the policies and personnel needed for city government to achieve Parker’s vision for Philadelphia: making Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, and greenest big American city, while increasing economic opportunity for all.

To help advance this goal, Parker has enlisted the input and insight of diverse leaders from across the city who possess important subject matter knowledge/lived experience, represent a wide range of constituencies and perspectives, and have a deep passion for the city.

“I am honored to serve on Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker’s transition committee as a member of the education subcommittee,” Allen said. “I look forward to adding my voice in advocating on behalf of La Salle University and the other area higher education institutions who are integral stakeholders in the growth, innovation, and success of the City of Philadelphia.”

Allen joins University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth “Liz” Magill, J.D., and Provost John L. Jackson, Jr, Ph.D., and Community College of Philadelphia College President Donald “Guy” Generals, Ed.D., who is a vice chair of the subcommittee, in representing higher education.

All told 600-plus stakeholders will share their insights and expertise through participation on one of 13 topically-focused policy subcommittees. Each subcommittee will be charged with surfacing key insights, open questions, and ideas/proposals to help solve long-standing challenges and advance the Mayor-elect’s vision.

“I have said that I will bring together the best and brightest from within City government, across Philadelphia and the region, and across the country; and crafting the policies that will create tangible results out of our promises on the campaign trail: to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest city in America with economic opportunity for all,” Parker said in a statement announcing the transition team. “The lift of the transition will be heavy, but this will be the team to do it.”

The subcommittee chair(s) and transition staff will incorporate the information collected from subcommittee members–including via surveys, meeting discussions, and written submissions–into a Transition Report to be published early in 2024. All of the information generated by the subcommittees will be shared with the new Administration.