The Public Safety Advisory Group at La Salle University is a central platform where students, faculty, and staff can raise safety concerns and suggest improvements for campus safety. Chaired by Jeff Chapman, assistant vice president of public safety, the group meets monthly to address issues, make recommendations, and enhance overall campus security. Meetings, are typically held on the third Thursday of each month.

“The Public Safety Advisory Group provides a means for communicating concerns and suggesting solutions with the goal of reducing opportunities for crime and increasing overall campus safety—to make La Salle University a safer environment in which to study, live, and work,” Chapman said.

With representatives from Residence Life, Facilities, and Students Government Association, as well as three appointed student representatives, the Advisory Group covers a range of campus concerns. In their October 2024 meeting, they discussed parking enforcement, incidents of vehicle break-ins, and new speed-limit signage for improved pedestrian safety. The group also addressed new security protocols for the then upcoming basketball season, which included more thorough check-ins to ensure a safe environment for fans.

Besides the formal meetings, the group organizes safety initiatives, such as the campus night walk that took place in October 2024. During the walk, members identified poorly lit areas that could benefit from enhanced lighting. This night walk, led with support from Facilities, demonstrated the Advisory Group’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment.

“I look at this public safety effort as a partnership. We are responsible ultimately, but the more people we have involved, the more we can address community needs effectively,” Chapman emphasized.

The Public Safety Advisory Group invites all students, faculty, and staff to participate in monthly meetings to voice concerns and stay updated. They have their next meeting on Feb. 20, 2025, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Lawrence Center room 408.

“The monthly meetings are open to the public, and we encourage students, faculty, and staff to attend,” Chapman said. “It’s a partnership, a shared responsibility, and we want everyone to feel welcome in shaping a safer La Salle.”

For more information, contact Jeff Chapman at chapmanJL@lasalle.edu or Public Safety at publicsafety@lasalle.edu.