Learning to love the water

Ever since Kerry Smith, head coach of the La Salle University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, became an Explorer in 2021, she’s wanted to find a way for her student-athletes to give back to the community.

Earlier this year, she found a way to do it.

From April 20 through May 1, second grade students from James Logan Elementary School spent four mornings a week at the University’s Kirk Pool learning from swimming and diving and water polo student-athletes as part of the Learn to Swim Pilot Program.

The eight-day program, a collaboration between the University, the Philadelphia School District, and the Mayor’s Office for Education was a chance for local school children to receive swimming lessons and learn about water safety, both important skills, Smith believes.

With limited access to public pools in the local neighborhood, many children don’t have the opportunity to go to swimming lessons or be in the water regularly, she said, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists drowning as the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for five to 14-year-olds.

“We have a great opportunity to use the resources and the love of a sport that we have to help give something that should be provided to the community,” Smith said.

While the Learn to Swim Pilot Program is new, the University’s partnership with Logan is not. La Salle student-athletes have previously offered swimming lessons to the students on the weekends, although this timing presented an obstacle as it was difficult to get the elementary schoolers to campus.

This new pilot program creates more accessibility, Smith said.

“This was the first time it was during the school day, so families just need to get their kids to school,” she said. “It’s allowed us to make sure our reach is further and more meaningful and more consistent.”

When the second graders got to La Salle each morning, they were separated into two groups. One of the groups started with water safety lessons while the other started in the pool, where they were each paired one-on-one with a student-athlete, before they switched places. Smith and her coaching team were also ready to jump in the pool and give lessons when needed, she said.

“My hope is that they left with just a love of the water versus a fear of it, but also an understanding that there’s a time and a place to go into it,” Smith said, adding that having that confidence also opens up new opportunities for competitive sports and even jobs for the children. “Even if nothing comes of it, maybe they don’t lifeguard, maybe they don’t go on a swim team or play water polo but having that option is what I hope for those kids.”

The La Salle students also gained a lot from the sessions, Smith said.

“Some people get very serious with competing, and they forget about the fun of our sport,” she said. “They got to see that during the lessons and the children’s faces when they took that step of learning a new skill, it just leaves an impression on you and make you realize I take this for granted.”

Assistant Athletic Director for Student Athlete Success Kayla Bock, appreciates the obvious benefits of being part of a program that gives the local children the space to learn new skills.

“By introducing students to swimming and water safety early, programs like this can help save lives while also building confidence and opportunities within the community,” she said. “It’s inspiring to be part of a moment where a child gains a life-saving skill that their own parents may not have had the opportunity to learn.”

As someone who is passionate about being an inspiration for the next generation, she also saw the benefits for the student-athletes involved in the program.

“You never know what challenges a child may may be facing at home, and simply being able to interact with student-athletes, learn from them, and see positive role models can have a lasting impact,” Bock said. “Their involvement shows these children what is possible through hard work, leadership, and dedication, while also helping our student-athletes grow as mentors and community leaders.”

La Salle student-athletes have also found ways to support Logan students outside of the pool. In the Spring, La Salle Athletics hosted a field day, funded by a grant from the Sport at the Service of Humanity Foundation (SSHI) and throughout the academic year, student-athletes spent their Tuesday and Thursday free periods at Logan, playing, reading, or sitting and telling stories to the children as part of the La Salle Play Pals program.

As the Learn to Swim Pilot Program grows, La Salle athletics hopes the program reaches even more students in the future.

“Through the vision and leadership of Coach Kerry Smith, we were able to create a meaningful program that we hope can continue to grow throughout the Philadelphia community,” Bock said.

Smith would like to see the La Salle program expand to include at least a second elementary school, taking in more classes of students to learn these vital skills. Citywide, she hopes that other schools that have pool space and teams join in, expanding access across the city.

“I think it’s something where we can lead the way, as far as going out and helping others with opportunities that we’re fortunate to have,” Smith said.

-Naomi Thomas