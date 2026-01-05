LeeAnn Cardaciotto, Ph.D., announced as the inaugural Associate Provost for Assessment, Accreditation, and Graduate Education 

La Salle University is happy to announce that LeeAnn Cardaciotto, Ph.D., has been named Associate Provost for Assessment, Accreditation, and Graduate Education, with her tenure beginning December 2025. Cardaciotto is the current Associate Dean of Curriculum, Assessment, and Graduate Studies with the School of Arts and Sciences and a professor of psychology.

This newly introduced role will provide strategic leadership for La Salle University as it looks at institutional assessment and accreditation processes, both course specific and university wide with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, as well as lead the graduate programs offered.

“I am happy to announce that Dr. Cardaciotto will be our first Associate Provost for Assessment, Accreditation, and Graduate Education,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., said. “Throughout her time at La Salle, she has shown a definitive ability for leadership, assessment, and development in the roles she has held. I’m confident that she’ll continue this successful path in her new position.”

Cardaciotto joined La Salle in 2007 as an assistant professor of psychology, advancing to an associate professor in 2013 and a professor in 2022. She has also served as associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, the interim director of the Master’s Program in Marriage and Family Therapy, interim co-chair of the Psychology Department, interim director of the Master’s Program in Professional Clinical Counseling, director of field placement in the Professional Clinical Counseling program, and co-chair of the Middle States Self-Study Reaccreditation (2013-2016).

“I am excited to start in this new role and use my expertise to help La Salle continue to thrive,” Cardaciotto said. “I am grateful that Provost Wesson saw the benefit of this position and believes that I have the knowledge and skillset to fulfil it.”

Before La Salle, Cardaciotto worked as a visiting assistant professor at The University of Delaware and an Instructor at Drexel University. She has published research in several journals and books and has presented at conferences across the country.

She earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Drexel and her master’s in clinical psychology from MCP Hahnemann University.