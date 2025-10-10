During the undergraduate commencement ceremony in May, Charles “Chip” Gallagher, Ph.D., a professor of sociology at La Salle, was honored as the recipient of the 2025 Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award.

“This year’s recipient’s teaching is deeply aligned with La Salle’s mission and core values. He fosters a love of learning, builds community through mutual respect and open dialogue, and introduces students to social structures and justice issues in a way that is rigorous, relevant, and reflective,” Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs, said when presenting the award. “His classes embody the Lasallian spirit of faith and zeal, encouraging students to reflect on their place in the world and their responsibilities to others.”