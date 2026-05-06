Making an impact on the lives of others 

Growing up in northern Italy, Letizia Baldessari, ’26, M.S. ’27, watched American television programs and dreamed of visiting one day.

She got her chance when she began looking at universities to study abroad for her post-secondary education. La Salle University quickly became a top choice due to the quick, authentic connections she made with her future Women’s Swimming and Diving teammates.

Baldessari also saw an advantage in the institution’s location in Philadelphia. As someone who planned to go into a health field, she liked how many hospitals were nearby to gain real-world experience.

At La Salle, Baldessari began as a public health major. While she enjoyed her studies, she felt like she wanted to pursue a career path that involved more one-on-one care and interaction with patients. She met with her advisor and quickly realized that nutrition was the right fit.

“I took my first nutrition class in my second semester, and absolutely loved it, I fell in love with it,” she said.

Baldessari felt like a career in nutrition fulfilled all her passions. Not only would she be able to work directly with her patients, but she also got to see first-hand how food, community, and health were all intertwined, and how a positive relationship with all can be healing. She also knew that having grown up in Italy, where food is a way to nourish not only yourself but also your community, would be a benefit to her as a professional in this field.

She quickly involved herself in the Nutrition Program, becoming tightknit with her classmates, serving as president of the La Salle Explorers Advocating Nutrition (LEAN) club, and gaining experience through an internship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“The first time I was in the hospital, talking with patient, that was when I like, ‘oh my god, this is what I am meant to do and I’m in the most amazing place to do it,’” she remembers.

She’s incredibly appreciative of the Nutrition Program faculty, including Laura B. Frank, Ph.D., R.D., LDN, professor emerita; Sarah Barnes, M.S., R.D., LDN., assistant professor; and Yuuki Nakayachi, Ph.D., RDN, director of the Didactic Program in Nutrition and assistant professor. She said their varying areas of expertise have provided a solid foundation for working in different settings with various populations.

She’s also felt support from Robin Danowski, MS, RD, LDN, director of the master’s coordinated program in nutrition and dietetics practice, who has been a helpful mentor and guide through the program.

Learning how to communicate the care patients need while providing them with the respect and understanding they deserve has been one of the most important lessons she’s taken from her education.

“I feel like every single teacher here taught me something and it’s reflected in how I see patients,” she said.

As Baldessari transitions from her undergraduate to graduate education, she hopes to work with prenatal and postnatal populations specializing in lactation.

“I want to be able to advocate for them, make them feel welcome, and have a positive impact on their life, and make them remember their pregnancy positively,” she said.

While studying in the Nutrition Program has been a success for Baldessari, she still had her share of challenges. Adjusting to a new country and the demands of college was the first, but she said La Salle’s supportive programs have been a huge help, especially academic advising and the wellness center.

She also struggled to stay healthy as a member of the Swimming and Diving team. Multiple injuries led to surgeries and rehabilitation, taking a toll on her mental and physical health, making her sit out of meets and her entire 2024-25 season. She returned for her final season, 2025-26, and competed in the A10 Championship. At the competition, she recorded a season best of 1:59.37 in the 200-yard freestyle race.

While her swimming career had its ups and downs, she said her teammates were the support system she needed to keep fighting. She remembers not only the practices and the meets, but the positive work she and her teammates were able to do for the community, including the Learn to Swim pilot program for second grade students at James Logan Elementary School.

“I am so grateful for the people I met, so grateful for the program we have. We do so much good, even for our neighbors,” she said. “I met so many amazing people, all my teammates are incredible, and I’m so proud of them. And it kind of makes me want to cry to think I’m graduating, and I’m going to be so lucky I can walk across that stage next to them, because they’re truly amazing, and I’m so proud of every single one of them, and I will miss them so much.”

She was also recently recognized with the Shining Star Award at the Public Health and Nutrition Department Awards Ceremony.

Baldessari is looking forward to Commencement weekend as her family will be visiting the States for her big day. She’s hoping to truly make use of being an “Explorer” and give them a tour of Philadelphia, potentially including some of her favorites like Reading Terminal Market, local museums, and some of her top restaurants.

She’s proud to have taken advantage of her time here so far and credits much of her success in getting involved, making connections, and relying on the resources in La Salle’s community.

“There are so many resources. Everything is set up for you to succeed. Just please never give up. And, you know, get help, ask for help. There are so many people here that are willing to help. I think that’s what being a La Salle student is,” she said.

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24