Meet the Class of 2028: Imone Harris

Imone Harris, ’28, M.S. ’29, is looking forward to beginning her La Salle journey as a nutrition and dietetics major this fall.

The Houston native shared what led her to 20th and Olney.

What made you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle University because of its small classroom sizes and the personalized connection with professors. When I first learned about La Salle and received brochures about the nutrition and dietetics bachelor’s to master’s program, I knew I had to visit the campus. The faculty members were incredibly accommodating, allowing me to visit and even sit in on a class to observe the learning environment firsthand. Not many schools offer that type of experience, and it made it easy for me to envision myself studying here.

What made you pursue your chosen major?

My decision to pursue a career in nutrition and dietetics stems from several personal experiences and passions. Seeing family members struggle with health problems deeply impacted me, motivating me to research how food can significantly change the trajectory of one’s health. This research sparked a profound interest in the field. Additionally, my love for fitness and my desire to help people achieve their best health further fueled my passion. I am committed to understanding and teaching the vital role nutrition plays in overall well-being, and I am excited to embark on this journey at La Salle.

What are you most excited to learn at La Salle?

I am particularly excited to learn about advanced nutritional science and how specific dietary interventions can prevent and manage chronic diseases. Additionally, I look forward to gaining hands-on experience through internships and research opportunities, which will allow me to apply my knowledge in real-world settings. The chance to collaborate with faculty and fellow students who share my passion for nutrition and health is something I eagerly anticipate.

What clubs and/or organizations are you excited to get involved in?

I plan on joining the L.E.A.N club (LaSalle Explorers Advocating Nutrition) and any other club that pertains to community work!

What do you hope to accomplish in your career path?

In my career, I hope to accomplish several key goals. I aim to establish a private practice where I can provide personalized nutritional guidance to help individuals achieve optimal health. Additionally, I am passionate about community aid and plan to develop programs that address food insecurity and educate communities about healthy eating. I also aspire to create travel experiences for youth, allowing them to explore new cultures and cuisines, broadening their understanding of global nutrition. Through these endeavors, I hope to make a lasting impact on individuals’ lives and promote a healthier, more informed society.