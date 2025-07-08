Meet the Class of 2029: Charity Sawyer, ‘29  

Philadelphia native and social work major, Charity Sawyer, ‘29, loves the architecture and food in her hometown, especially Philly cheese steaks. A legacy student and one of the newest members of La Salle’s women’s basketball team, she fills her time playing sports, as well as reading, dancing, listening to music, and spending time with her family and pet cat, Bluke.

Here’s why she chose La Salle.

Why did you choose La Salle?

After seeing my sister do so well as a social worker after graduating from La Salle, I knew I would like it as well. I also loved how close it is to home; I love my family and want to stay near them!

Why did you choose your major?

I chose social work as my major because I have a sincere heart for helping people. I have empathy and want to make the world a better place by showing that love can be shown to all, no matter who you are and that people deserve dignity, value, worth and respect.

I already do work in the community as part of my grandfather’s non-profit, Neighborhood Crusades, we go to locations where there has been gun violence to hand out food and share the Gospel. I want to have a career where I can continue doing this type of work.

What are you most excited about doing here?

I am super excited to play on the women’s basketball team and create lifelong friendships.

In my off season, I’m looking forward to being a part of praise dance, choir and young adult ministries.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known for being the women God has created me to be. In other words, I want to be a leader, helper and encourager that models after Christ. When anyone sees me, without saying anything, I want them to know that I represent my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

What’s your walk to class soundtrack?

My walk to class soundtrack would be a mixture of Hulvey, Forrest Frank, and Maverick City albums, a combination of upbeat Christian rap to get me awake and slow music to get me settled for class.

