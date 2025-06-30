Meet the Class of 2029: Jaydin Torres, ’29

Business Administration major, Jaydin Torres, ‘29, loves spending time with his family and friends, reading, and, as a piano player, making and listening to music. Born and raised in North Philadelphia, going to all the Philly sports games is his favorite thing to do.

He shared why he decided to become an Explorer.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle at first because it was super close to home, about a 20-minute drive, and once I visited, I was in love with the school. The community is amazing here, everyone is super friendly and amazing to talk to, and the teachers are passionate about their subject and extremely helpful. Also, the business program is not just writing notes, it’s hands-on activities.

The financial aid is also amazing, and there are so many resources at La Salle to help everyone.

Why did you choose your major?

I have always wanted a business degree. Business has always been interesting to me, I understand it, I am passionate about it, and I want to pursue business in my future career. I took a CTE class during high school called Sales, Marketing, and Entrepreneur. That class solidified my desire to get a business degree.

What are you most excited about doing here?

I am excited for a new chapter in my life. I am a first-generation college student, so I am building a new pathway for my family’s future.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known for being a kind person, who is always willing to help and hopefully inspire people.

What’s your walk to class soundtrack?

On the way to class, I always have music playing, and it’s always different depending on my mood. I find it calming to listen to music before class and it puts me in the right state of mind. I typically listen to Wallows, Dean Lewis, Clairo, Queen, Benson Boone, and Taylor Swift.