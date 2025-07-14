Meet the Class of 2029: Victory Kelechi-Nwaogu, ‘29

Victory Kelechi-Nwagou, ‘29, an information technology and cyber security double major, loves sports, time with friends, traveling, and cars, where one of his favorite things to do is drive and listen to music at night. As someone who always wants to learn new things, he loves visiting all the attractions and interesting sites in Philly, as well as making the most of all the unique experiences available.

This is why he decided to become an Explorer.

Why did you choose La Salle?

La Salle offered a lot of appealing factors to me both as a scholar and as a person. Compared to other institutions that I was considering, La Salle’s personalized learning experiences and the environment it offers stood out to me.

It’s also closer to home and the financial aid provided to me, a Christian Brothers Scholarship, was a significant factor in my decision.

Why did you choose your major?

I chose information technology and cyber security as my major simply because I am interested in the subject, and because it has positive future growth and relevancy.

What are you most excited about doing here?

I am looking forward to building relationships with the community, students, staff members, and co-workers, inside and outside of school. I aspire to build relationships that can provide me with networking opportunities and, hopefully, life-long relationships as well.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to make a positive, spiritual impact within my environment. Without forcing it on anybody, I’d love to encourage people to build and grow their personal relationship and connection with God for the greater good.

What’s your walk to class soundtrack?

I don’t necessarily have a soundtrack, what I’m listening to depends on how I’m feeling!