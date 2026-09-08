Meet the Class of 2030: Angelina Brown, ’30

As soon as Angelina Brown, ‘30, stepped on campus at La Salle University, she felt welcomed. Now, she’s getting ready to begin her Explorer journey.

Born and raised in Sharon Hill, Pa., Brown enjoys spending time outdoors, with running track and camping being two of her favorite things to do. She also enjoys being with her friends and making TikToks.

The incoming psychology major is ready to start her path to a career where she can make a difference.

She shared more about why she decided to become an Explorer.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle because the people felt welcoming and it is close to home. And I love how beautiful the campus is.

Why did you choose your major?

I chose psychology because I want to be a Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworker and help those in need.

What are you most excited to do here?

I’m excited to meet new people, make friends, and get involved on campus with student organizations. When I’m a sophomore, I also want to help incoming freshman.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known as someone who’s kind, hardworking, and positive.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

Clara La San, PartyNextDoor, white-sound melodies.