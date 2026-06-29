Meet the Class of 2030: Freyja Marks, ’30

Music-lover Freyja Marks, ‘30, has been playing the alto saxophone for seven years. In the fall, she’ll be bringing it to 20th and Olney as one of the newest members of the University Pep Band.

The incoming nursing major from Palmerton, Pa., is passionate about helping other people, and is excited to explore her new city and make new friends.

Find out more about why she knew La Salle University was where she belonged.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle because I truly felt at home here. As I toured the campus, it was the only place that I could see myself thriving. It was a place that I automatically knew was for me.

Why did you choose your major?

I chose my major at a very early age. Since I can remember, I have wanted to help others. Nursing is a perfect opportunity for me to work with others and support my community.

What are you most excited to do here?

I am most excited to explore my major, discover new opportunities, and make new friends.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known for more by giving my all to each community that I join. One of my biggest goals is to give 100% to each opportunity I have.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

My soundtrack while walking to class would be a softer pop vibe. For me, it would include Lizzie Mcalpine, Olivia Rodrigo, Sombr, and Malcom Todd. Some days I would definitely switch it up with a mix of Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and some Zara Larsson.