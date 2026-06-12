Meet the Class of 2030: Lai’Lani Owens, ’30

Lai’Lani Owens, ‘30, is excited to start her Explorer journey. Born and raised in Philadelphia, her favorite things about her hometown are the city’s museums and trying new places to eat with her friends.

Owens’ other love is dancing, which she’s been doing since she was two years old, and competing for almost seven years, something she’ll continue at the University as one of the newest members of the La Salle University Dance Team.

Owens is already sharing her love of dance with others, working as an assistant dance teacher and choreographer. The incoming education major, who trains and performs with her teammates at Jasmin Yahné School of Dance, has danced on Good Day Philadelphia, NBC10 News, and even performed with the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders.

She shared more about why she decided to become an Explorer.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle because the environment really drew me in. When I visited, I could feel how passionate everyone was about the school. Hearing Dr. Nayor speak about La Salle and listening to students talk about why they love it made everything feel genuine and welcoming. It felt like a place where I could grow, be supported, and truly belong.

Greg Nayor, Ph.D., is La Salle’s senior vice president of university strategy.

Why did you choose your major?

I’m majoring in early elementary (Pre-K-4) education and special education because working with children has always been a big part of my life. I’ve been working with children since I was 14, and being around them has shown me how much I enjoy helping them grow, learn, and build confidence. I want to create a positive, supportive classroom where every student feels seen and encouraged.

What are you most excited to do at 20th and Olney?

I’m excited to see what La Salle has in store for me and to start this new chapter as a new Explorerette. Meeting new people, getting involved, and growing both personally and academically all feel really exciting.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known for leaving my blueprint here, making a positive impact on the people and communities around me. Whether it’s in the classroom, the studio, or on campus, I hope to inspire others and make a meaningful difference.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

My walk‑to‑class soundtrack depends on my mood that day, but I always go for music that puts me in a good headspace. I love listening to artists like Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, New Edition, Blackstreet, Brandy, Destiny’s Child, Musiq Soulchild, 112, and Mint Condition.