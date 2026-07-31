Meet the Class of 2030: Makayla Clark, ’30

Originally from St. Charles, Mo., Makayla Clark, ‘30, is ready to move to Philadelphia, and explore the museums and historical sites, try new restaurants, and find her favorite spots at 20th and Olney.

Clark spends her free time reading, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family—which includes two dogs and two box turtles.

The incoming political science major is also a gymnast, who recently rediscovered her love for spinning flag after she spent time participating in color guard during her high school years.

Here’s why she decided La Salle University was the right place for her.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle because I was looking for a school that would challenge me academically while still feeling like a community. I was drawn to the opportunities available to students, the location in Philadelphia, and the chance to meet people from different backgrounds and experiences.

Why did you choose your major?

I chose political science because I’ve always been interested in government, public policy, and how decisions made by leaders impact people’s everyday lives. Through activities like Youth and Government and Model UN, I’ve developed a passion for civic engagement and hope to build a career where I can help create positive change in my community.

What are you most excited to do here?

I’m most excited to meet new people, get involved on campus, explore Philadelphia, and experience living somewhere completely different from where I grew up. I’m looking forward to all the new opportunities and experiences that come with starting this next chapter.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known as someone who is hardworking, involved, and kind. I hope people know me as someone who is willing to help others, stand up for what I believe in, and make the most of every opportunity.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

Right now, it’s “Dashboard” by Noah Kahan. The song’s themes of moving forward and entering a new chapter of life really resonate with me as I prepare to start college. Beyond that, my playlists are usually a mix of Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande.