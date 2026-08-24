Meet the Class of 2030: Wayne-James Wesley, ‘30 

Incoming Explorer Wayne-James Wesley, ‘30, is moving from Coatesville, Pa., to 20th and Olney, where he hopes to get involved with photography and media clubs on campus.

Wesley’s hobbies include photography, making creative content, and listening to music, with his cats Ghost and Caliope by his side. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family.

The incoming psychology major is looking forward to living in the city and exploring his new home.

Here’s more about what drew him to La Salle.

Why did you choose La Salle?

It just felt like a good fit for me. I liked the smaller, close-knit feel, the Psychology Program, and being close to Philly but still having an actual campus vibe.

Why did you choose your major?

I chose Psychology because I’ve always been interested in how people think and why they do what they do. I want to learn more about that and hopefully use it to help people in the future.

What are you most excited to do here?

Honestly, just starting a new chapter, meeting new people, and seeing what college life is like at La Salle.

How do you want to be known for more?

Just as someone who’s creative, hardworking, and real with people.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

When it’s all said and done… Take Time by Giveon. I can put that album on repeat and not skip anything.